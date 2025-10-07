LIVE TV


  • Edible skincare: Foods that work better than creams

Edible skincare: Foods that work better than creams

Glow from the inside out with edible skincare! Discover 7 nutrient-rich foods that hydrate, brighten, and repair your skin naturally, often outperforming topical creams.

By: Last Updated: October 7, 2025 | 12:44 PM IST
Avocados
1/7

Avocados

Rich in healthy fats and vitamin E, avocados nourish skin from the inside, boosting elasticity and protecting against oxidative damage.

Walnuts
2/7

Walnuts

Packed with omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants, walnuts reduce inflammation and support skin hydration and youthful appearance.

Sweet Potatoes
3/7

Sweet Potatoes

Loaded with beta-carotene, sweet potatoes help protect skin from sun damage and promote a natural, healthy glow.

Fatty Fish
4/7

Fatty Fish

Salmon and mackerel provide omega-3s that improve skin hydration, reduce redness, and protect from UV damage.

Tomatoes
5/7

Tomatoes

High in lycopene, tomatoes fight free radicals and help prevent wrinkles and skin aging caused by sun exposure.

Green Tea
6/7

Green Tea

Rich in antioxidants called catechins, green tea reduces inflammation, protects against environmental damage, and promotes clearer, healthier skin.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical or dermatological advice. Consult a healthcare provider for skin concerns.

