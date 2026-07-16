Fauzi Release Date OUT: Check Poster, Cast, Story, Budget- Everything About Prabhas’s Most Expensive Movie

Prabhas’s upcoming period war movie Fauzi is making headlines even before its release. Fans are all excited after seeing the gripping poster of the movie. But do you know that the whopping budget of the film has become the talking point in the industry? As per reports, Prabha’s movie is one of the most expensive films ever to be produced in Telugu cinema. So here’s a deep dive into Fauzi release date, cast, story, and more.