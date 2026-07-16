Fauzi Release Date OUT: Check Poster, Cast, Story, Budget- Everything About Prabhas’s Most Expensive Movie
Prabhas’s upcoming period war movie Fauzi is making headlines even before its release. Fans are all excited after seeing the gripping poster of the movie. But do you know that the whopping budget of the film has become the talking point in the industry? As per reports, Prabha’s movie is one of the most expensive films ever to be produced in Telugu cinema. So here’s a deep dive into Fauzi release date, cast, story, and more.
Fauzi Poster
The poster on social media handles shared where Prabhas wrote, “अज्ञातपर्व ENDS. #Fauzi on 3rd DEC 2026.” After the announcement, fans are praising the actor’s new fierce avatar. In the Fauzi poster, Prabhas is in a blood-soaked look with a gun in one hand and is seen seated atop a rock surrounded by lifeless bodies.
Fauzi Release Date
Fauzi is all set to release on big screen worldwide on December 3, 2026. The movie is going to witness tough competition with Shah Rukh Khan’s King.
Fauzi Cast
The film also features newcomer Imanvi opposite Prabhas and veteran actors including Anupam Kher in pivotal roles. The film also has Mithun Chakraborty, Jayaprada, Rajesh Sharma, Rahul Ravindran, Jitin Gulati, Chaithra J Achaar and others.
Fauzi Story
Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Fauzi is set during pre-Independence India. The film is expected to combine history, patriotism, romance, and action, with Prabhas playing a man whose life is deeply affected by the events of that period.
Fauzi Budget
As per reports, Fauzi is being made for an estimated Rs 600 crore which makes it one of the most expensive movies to be produced in Telugu cinema.