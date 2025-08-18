5 Quick And Easy Steps To Prepare Egg Shakshuka At Home
Egg Shakshuka is a flavorful Middle Eastern dish made with eggs poached in a spicy tomato, onion, and bell pepper sauce, seasoned with cumin and paprika, then garnished with herbs and optional feta. Perfect for breakfast, brunch, or a light dinner.
Ingredients
2 tbsp olive oil, 1 onion finely chopped, 1 red bell pepper diced, 2–3 garlic cloves minced, 1 can (400g) crushed tomatoes (or 4 fresh ripe tomatoes chopped), 1 tsp ground cumin, 1 tsp paprika, ½ tsp chili flakes (optional for heat), salt and black pepper to taste, 4–6 eggs, fresh parsley or cilantro chopped (for garnish), optional crumbled feta cheese.
Sauté the base
Take a pan and heat olive oil, add chopped onions, garlic, and bell peppers. After that, you have to cook until softened.
Add spices & tomatoes
Stir in cumin, paprika, chili flakes, salt, and pepper.. Now, you are required to add canned or fresh crushed tomatoes and simmer until the sauce thickens.
Make wells for eggs
Take a spoon ans you acn gently press into thick tomato sauce to create small wells in the tomato sauce.
Cook the eggs
Crack eggs into the wells, cover the pan, and let them cook until the whites are set but the yolks are runny (or to your preferred doneness).
Garnish & serve
Sprinkle with fresh cilantro or parsley, and add crumbled feta if desired. Lastly, you can serve it hot with crusty bread or pita.