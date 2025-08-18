LIVE TV
  • 5 Quick And Easy Steps To Prepare Egg Shakshuka At Home

5 Quick And Easy Steps To Prepare Egg Shakshuka At Home

Egg Shakshuka is a flavorful Middle Eastern dish made with eggs poached in a spicy tomato, onion, and bell pepper sauce, seasoned with cumin and paprika, then garnished with herbs and optional feta. Perfect for breakfast, brunch, or a light dinner.

August 18, 2025 | 11:47 AM IST
1/6

Ingredients

2 tbsp olive oil, 1 onion finely chopped, 1 red bell pepper diced, 2–3 garlic cloves minced, 1 can (400g) crushed tomatoes (or 4 fresh ripe tomatoes chopped), 1 tsp ground cumin, 1 tsp paprika, ½ tsp chili flakes (optional for heat), salt and black pepper to taste, 4–6 eggs, fresh parsley or cilantro chopped (for garnish), optional crumbled feta cheese.

2/6

Sauté the base

Take a pan and heat olive oil, add chopped onions, garlic, and bell peppers. After that, you have to cook until softened.

3/6

Add spices & tomatoes

Stir in cumin, paprika, chili flakes, salt, and pepper.. Now, you are required to add canned or fresh crushed tomatoes and simmer until the sauce thickens.

4/6

Make wells for eggs

Take a spoon ans you acn gently press into thick tomato sauce to create small wells in the tomato sauce.

5/6

Cook the eggs

Crack eggs into the wells, cover the pan, and let them cook until the whites are set but the yolks are runny (or to your preferred doneness).

6/6

Garnish & serve

Sprinkle with fresh cilantro or parsley, and add crumbled feta if desired. Lastly, you can serve it hot with crusty bread or pita.

