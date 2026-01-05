Eggs, But Better: A Gastroenterologist’s Gut-Friendly 5-Step Recipe
Most people think eggs are just protein. Dr Saurabh Sethi in his recent Instagram post shared how to turn them into a gut-friendly, anti-inflammatory powerhouse in five simple steps.
Step 1 – Crack 2 Whole Eggs
Two whole eggs are perfect for most people. Up to two yolks a day is safe. The old cholesterol scare around eggs? That’s outdated science.
Step 2 – Add Turmeric & Black Pepper
A pinch of turmeric adds anti-inflammatory power. Black pepper activates it. This simple combo is a secret hack for gut health and overall wellness.
Step 3 – Season Lightly with Salt
Don’t skip salt, but keep it minimal. Too much can disturb gut balance. A light sprinkle enhances flavor while keeping your eggs gut-friendly.
Step 4 – Load With Veggies
Add tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, or olives. Veggies provide fiber, antioxidants, and healthy fats that feed your gut microbes and boost digestion.
Step 5 – Cook Gently
Scramble, omelet, or your favorite style—just avoid drowning eggs in oil. Gentle cooking preserves nutrients and keeps the flavors bright and fresh.
Let the Ingredients Shine
Simple, flavorful, and nourishing. This gut-friendly recipe lets each ingredient shine, giving you a powerful anti-inflammatory breakfast or snack for the whole family.
Try this recipe today!
Share it with friends and family, and enjoy eggs that are not only delicious but also super kind to your gut.