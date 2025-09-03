Eid 2025: Outfits Inspired By Bollywood Celebrities You Can Recreate
Eid is not just about celebrations but also about dressing up in style, and Bollywood celebs never fail to inspire us. Each look of these celebrities is perfect for Eid parties and family gatherings. Whether you love vibrant shades or subtle whites, these Eid outfits give the perfect inspiration for 2025.
Salman Khan's Kurta Pajama
This is a perfect look for men who want to keep it traditional yet classy. His contrast of cyan blue and cream makes him look effortlessly regal.
Varun Dhawan's Kurta Pajama
Varun is wearing an all-white kurta set looking charming. His look is ideal for those who prefer comfort with a graceful vibe.
Virat Kohli's Kurta Pajama
The printed black kurta makes Virat look modern and dashing. It is paired with a simple white pajama, it balances tradition and boldness.
Shahid Kapoor's Kurta Pajama
The front-buttoned style kurta gives Shahid a sharp, structured look. The grey dupatta draped in front adds a royal charm.
Kartik Aaryan's Kurta Pajama
The plain white kurta pajama makes Kartik look simple yet stylish. His layered styling makes the outfit perfect for evening gatherings.
Rohit Saraf's Kurta Pajama
The light yellow shade gives Rohit a soft and refreshing festive vibe. His charm blends perfectly with the festive color.
