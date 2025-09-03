LIVE TV
  • Eid 2025: Outfits Inspired By Bollywood Celebrities You Can Recreate

Eid 2025: Outfits Inspired By Bollywood Celebrities You Can Recreate

Eid is not just about celebrations but also about dressing up in style, and Bollywood celebs never fail to inspire us. Each look of these celebrities is perfect for Eid parties and family gatherings. Whether you love vibrant shades or subtle whites, these Eid outfits give the perfect inspiration for 2025.

Salman Khan's Kurta Pajama
1/7

Salman Khan's Kurta Pajama

This is a perfect look for men who want to keep it traditional yet classy. His contrast of cyan blue and cream makes him look effortlessly regal.

Varun Dhawan's Kurta Pajama
2/7

Varun Dhawan's Kurta Pajama

Varun is wearing an all-white kurta set looking charming. His look is ideal for those who prefer comfort with a graceful vibe.

Virat Kohli's Kurta Pajama
3/7

Virat Kohli's Kurta Pajama

The printed black kurta makes Virat look modern and dashing. It is paired with a simple white pajama, it balances tradition and boldness.

Shahid Kapoor's Kurta Pajama
4/7

Shahid Kapoor's Kurta Pajama

The front-buttoned style kurta gives Shahid a sharp, structured look. The grey dupatta draped in front adds a royal charm.

Kartik Aaryan's Kurta Pajama
5/7

Kartik Aaryan's Kurta Pajama

The plain white kurta pajama makes Kartik look simple yet stylish. His layered styling makes the outfit perfect for evening gatherings.

Rohit Saraf's Kurta Pajama
6/7

Rohit Saraf's Kurta Pajama

The light yellow shade gives Rohit a soft and refreshing festive vibe. His charm blends perfectly with the festive color.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

