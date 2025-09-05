Eid-e-Milad 2025: 7 Janhvi Kapoor Inspired Bold & Sexy Outfit Ideas to Try on Eid
Eid-e-Milad 2025 is the perfect time to dress up in the most sexy and bold way, and the best Eid-inspired looks you can get from Janhvi Kapoor. The actress is known for her stunning sarees, lehengas, and bold, stylish blouse designs. If you’re looking to turn heads this festive season, here are Janhvi Kapoor’s bold and sexy outfit ideas for you to copy on Eid-e-Milad 2025.
Janhvi Kapoor in White Saree
Janhvi Kapoor looks screaming hot in a fusion saree with an off-shoulder cut blouse. Her backless blouse complements her curves perfectly.
Janhvi Kapoor in Saree Made of Flowers
Janhvi Kapoor turns heads in a beige and pink saree made of real flowers. She paired it with a floral embroidered sweetheart neckline blouse.
Janhvi Kapoor in Floral Lehnga
Janhvi Kapoor stuns in a floral embroidered lehnga, paired with a bold blouse featuring sweetheart blouse and a sheer dupatta.
Janhvi Kapoor in Deep Green Lehenga
Janhvi Kapoor looks sexy in a deep green lehenga with gold embroidery. She paired it with a chic blouse featuring a plunging neckline.
Janhvi Kapoor in Emerald Saree
Janhvi Kapoor sparkles in an emerald lehenga with a criss-cross blouse. Her toned body and sexy curves are worth the attention.
Janhvi Kapoor in Backless Shimmer Saree
Janhvi Kapoor looks glamorous in a white shimmer saree, which she paired with a matching blouse featuring a halter neckline and tie-up straps.
Janhvi Kapoor in Metallic Saree
Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in a silver metallic saree, the silhouette of the saree hugs her figure perfectly. She paired it with a plunging blouse.
