LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Eid-e-Milad 2025: 7 Janhvi Kapoor Inspired Bold & Sexy Outfit Ideas to Try on Eid

Eid-e-Milad 2025: 7 Janhvi Kapoor Inspired Bold & Sexy Outfit Ideas to Try on Eid

Eid-e-Milad 2025 is the perfect time to dress up in the most sexy and bold way, and the best Eid-inspired looks you can get from Janhvi Kapoor. The actress is known for her stunning sarees, lehengas, and bold, stylish blouse designs. If you’re looking to turn heads this festive season, here are Janhvi Kapoor’s bold and sexy outfit ideas for you to copy on Eid-e-Milad 2025.

By: Last Updated: September 5, 2025 | 11:33 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Janhvi Kapoor in White Saree
1/8

Janhvi Kapoor in White Saree

Janhvi Kapoor looks screaming hot in a fusion saree with an off-shoulder cut blouse. Her backless blouse complements her curves perfectly.

Janhvi Kapoor in Saree Made of Flowers
2/8

Janhvi Kapoor in Saree Made of Flowers

Janhvi Kapoor turns heads in a beige and pink saree made of real flowers. She paired it with a floral embroidered sweetheart neckline blouse.

Janhvi Kapoor in Floral Lehnga
3/8

Janhvi Kapoor in Floral Lehnga

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in a floral embroidered lehnga, paired with a bold blouse featuring sweetheart blouse and a sheer dupatta.

Janhvi Kapoor in Deep Green Lehenga
4/8

Janhvi Kapoor in Deep Green Lehenga

Janhvi Kapoor looks sexy in a deep green lehenga with gold embroidery. She paired it with a chic blouse featuring a plunging neckline.

Janhvi Kapoor in Emerald Saree
5/8

Janhvi Kapoor in Emerald Saree

Janhvi Kapoor sparkles in an emerald lehenga with a criss-cross blouse. Her toned body and sexy curves are worth the attention.

Janhvi Kapoor in Backless Shimmer Saree
6/8

Janhvi Kapoor in Backless Shimmer Saree

Janhvi Kapoor looks glamorous in a white shimmer saree, which she paired with a matching blouse featuring a halter neckline and tie-up straps.

Janhvi Kapoor in Metallic Saree
7/8

Janhvi Kapoor in Metallic Saree

Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in a silver metallic saree, the silhouette of the saree hugs her figure perfectly. She paired it with a plunging blouse.

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

This photo gallery is created for entertainment and fashion inspiration purposes only. The outfits and looks of Janhvi Kapoor mentioned here are based on publicly available appearances. All image and design credits belong to the respective owners, designers, and photographers. We do not claim ownership of any third-party content.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS