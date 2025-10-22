Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniya: Cast, Storyline, Plot Twist, Box Office Collection, Review, Highest Paid Actor

Director Milap Milan Zaveri dropped his latest movie, ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniya” on the occasion of Diwali. The movie has created buzz among the audience with a tale of passion, obsession, and heartache. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniya features powerful performance, soulful music, and a gripping storyline that takes viewers on an emotional rollercoaster. Let’s take a deep dive into Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniya cast, story, plot, box office collection, review, and more.