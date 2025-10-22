Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniya: Cast, Storyline, Plot Twist, Box Office Collection, Review, Highest Paid Actor
Director Milap Milan Zaveri dropped his latest movie, ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniya” on the occasion of Diwali. The movie has created buzz among the audience with a tale of passion, obsession, and heartache. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniya features powerful performance, soulful music, and a gripping storyline that takes viewers on an emotional rollercoaster. Let’s take a deep dive into Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniya cast, story, plot, box office collection, review, and more.
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniya: Release Date
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniya has hit the theaters on October 21, 2025, with a gripping storyline. The movie delves into the complexities of unrequited love and the dark side of obsession.
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniya: Cast
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniya features the famous Sanam Teri Kasam actor Harshvardhan Rane and the popular Punjabi hearthrob Sonam Bajwa.
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniya: Story
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniya story revolves around a politician who sees a popular actor and immediately falls in love. His love later turned into an obsession, which made things worse for him.
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniya: Review
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniya’s first half portrays Harshvardhan Rane in a composed and green flag character, meanwhile, the second half transitions into a passionate love story that aims to captivate and move the audience.
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniya: Box Office Collection
Director Milap Milan Zaveri’s Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniya earns Rs 10 Crore approx. The movie created a buzz among social media users.
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniya: Highest Paid Actor
In Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniya, actor Harshvardhan Rane allegedly earned Rs 2-3 crore. Meanwhile, Sonam Bajwa has reportedly taken a Rs 2 Crore cheque home.
Disclaimer
The above article is for entertainment and informational purposes only. The opinions expressed about the movie and its characters are based on public reception and media reports. Viewer discretion is advised.