Ek Din Fame Sai Pallavi: Age, Net Worth, Relationship, Career Highlights and Controversies of the South Indian Actress

South Indian actress Sai Pallavi is known for her natural acting style, expressive dance moves and powerful screen presence. From her breakthrough role in Premam to several successful Telugu and Tamil films. She has built a strong fan base across India. Recently, the actress has also been in the spotlight for her upcoming film Ek Din. Here is a closer look at Sai Pallavi’s age, net worth in 2026, relationship status, career journey and the controversies that made headlines.