  Ek Din Poster Out: Aamir Khan Productions Reveals First Look Ahead of Trailer Launch, Release Date, Cast, OTT Platform and Storyline

Ek Din Poster Out: Aamir Khan Productions Reveals First Look Ahead of Trailer Launch, Release Date, Cast, OTT Platform and Storyline

Aamir Khan Productions has unveiled a fresh poster of the upcoming romantic drama Ek Din, creating excitement among movie lovers. The film stars Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles and promises an emotional love story set against a beautiful winter backdrop. The official trailer launch, giving fans a glimpse of the film’s tone and chemistry between the lead actors.

Published: March 11, 2026 12:22:58 IST
Ek Din Release Date
1/6
Ek Din Poster Out: Aamir Khan Productions Reveals First Look Ahead of Trailer Launch, Release Date, Cast, OTT Platform and Storyline

Ek Din Release Date

The makers have confirmed that Ek Din will release in theatres on May 1, 2026.

Ek Din Cast
2/6

Ek Din Cast

The film stars a talented cast led by Junaid Khan & Sai Pallavi.

Storyline
3/6

Storyline

The story of Ek Din focuses on two strangers who meet unexpectedly and form a deep emotional connection. As their bond grows stronger, life circumstances begin to challenge their relationship. The film explores whether love that arrives suddenly can survive when fate offers only one real chance.

Ek Din OTT Platform
4/6

Ek Din OTT Platform

Although Ek Din will first arrive in theatres, the OTT streaming platform has not been officially announced yet. The digital rights are expected to be revealed closer to the theatrical release.

Trailer Creates Buzz
5/6

Trailer Creates Buzz

The fresh trailer of Ek Din shows the lead pair enjoying a peaceful moment as snow falls around them. Junaid Khan appears thoughtful while Sai Pallavi is seen smiling brightly. The tagline “One Love One Chance” suggests that the story will revolve around destiny, timing and the power of true love.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

The information in this article is based on officially available updates and media reports. Details regarding the trailer launch, OTT platform, and additional cast may be updated by the filmmakers at a later stage.

