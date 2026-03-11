Ek Din Poster Out: Aamir Khan Productions Reveals First Look Ahead of Trailer Launch, Release Date, Cast, OTT Platform and Storyline
Aamir Khan Productions has unveiled a fresh poster of the upcoming romantic drama Ek Din, creating excitement among movie lovers. The film stars Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles and promises an emotional love story set against a beautiful winter backdrop. The official trailer launch, giving fans a glimpse of the film’s tone and chemistry between the lead actors.
Ek Din Release Date
The makers have confirmed that Ek Din will release in theatres on May 1, 2026.
Ek Din Cast
The film stars a talented cast led by Junaid Khan & Sai Pallavi.
Storyline
The story of Ek Din focuses on two strangers who meet unexpectedly and form a deep emotional connection. As their bond grows stronger, life circumstances begin to challenge their relationship. The film explores whether love that arrives suddenly can survive when fate offers only one real chance.
Ek Din OTT Platform
Although Ek Din will first arrive in theatres, the OTT streaming platform has not been officially announced yet. The digital rights are expected to be revealed closer to the theatrical release.
Trailer Creates Buzz
The fresh trailer of Ek Din shows the lead pair enjoying a peaceful moment as snow falls around them. Junaid Khan appears thoughtful while Sai Pallavi is seen smiling brightly. The tagline “One Love One Chance” suggests that the story will revolve around destiny, timing and the power of true love.
