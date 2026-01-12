Ekadashi 2026: Complete Guide to Dates, Significance, Fasting Rules, Spiritual Benefits and How to Observe Ekadashi for Health and Prosperity
Ekadashi is the eleventh day of the lunar fortnight in the Hindu calendar, dedicated to Lord Vishnu. It is considered highly auspicious for fasting, spiritual growth, and seeking blessings. Observing Ekadashi is believed to cleanse the mind, body, and soul.
What is Ekadashi?
Ekadashi is observed twice every month during the waxing (Shukla Paksha) and waning (Krishna Paksha) phases of the moon. Devotees fast, meditate and chant prayers to attain spiritual merit and prosperity.
Importance of Ekadashi Fasting
Fasting on Ekadashi is believed to:
1) Remove sins and negative karma
2) Improve concentration and discipline
3) Promote physical and mental well being
Ekadashi Dates 2026
January: 2nd Jan (Shattila Ekadashi), 17th Jan (Bharani Ekadashi)
February: 1st Feb (Amalaki Ekadashi), 15th Feb (Papmochani Ekadashi)
March: 2nd Mar (Kamika Ekadashi), 17th Mar (Vijaya Ekadashi)
How to Observe Ekadashi Fasting
Wake up early and take a holy bath.
Offer prayers to Lord Vishnu.
Avoid grains, beans, and certain vegetables.
Eat fruits, milk, and other permitted foods.
Meditate and read sacred scriptures like the Bhagavad Gita.
How to Observe Ekadashi for Health and Prosperity
Morning Rituals: Wake up early, clean your surroundings, and take a sacred bath.
Prayer & Meditation: Perform puja to Lord Vishnu, chant mantras, and meditate.
Fasting: Follow either full or partial fasting based on your health and capacity.
Charity: Donate food, clothes, or money to the needy for spiritual merit.
Evening Worship: Light a lamp, recite prayers, and reflect on your day.
Disclaimer
This guide is for informational and spiritual purposes. Please consult local panchang or trusted sources for exact Ekadashi timings and follow fasting according to your health conditions.