LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bengaluru crime case Anvesha bmc polls ali khamenei 2nd odi donald trump gloden globe indian army bengaluru crime case Anvesha bmc polls ali khamenei 2nd odi donald trump gloden globe indian army bengaluru crime case Anvesha bmc polls ali khamenei 2nd odi donald trump gloden globe indian army bengaluru crime case Anvesha bmc polls ali khamenei 2nd odi donald trump gloden globe indian army
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bengaluru crime case Anvesha bmc polls ali khamenei 2nd odi donald trump gloden globe indian army bengaluru crime case Anvesha bmc polls ali khamenei 2nd odi donald trump gloden globe indian army bengaluru crime case Anvesha bmc polls ali khamenei 2nd odi donald trump gloden globe indian army bengaluru crime case Anvesha bmc polls ali khamenei 2nd odi donald trump gloden globe indian army
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Ekadashi 2026: Complete Guide to Dates, Significance, Fasting Rules, Spiritual Benefits and How to Observe Ekadashi for Health and Prosperity

Ekadashi 2026: Complete Guide to Dates, Significance, Fasting Rules, Spiritual Benefits and How to Observe Ekadashi for Health and Prosperity

Ekadashi is the eleventh day of the lunar fortnight in the Hindu calendar, dedicated to Lord Vishnu. It is considered highly auspicious for fasting, spiritual growth, and seeking blessings. Observing Ekadashi is believed to cleanse the mind, body, and soul.

Published By: Harshita Gothi Published: January 12, 2026 13:04:22 IST
Follow us on
Google News
What is Ekadashi?
1/6
Ekadashi 2026: Complete Guide to Dates, Significance, Fasting Rules, Spiritual Benefits and How to Observe Ekadashi for Health and Prosperity

What is Ekadashi?

Ekadashi is observed twice every month during the waxing (Shukla Paksha) and waning (Krishna Paksha) phases of the moon. Devotees fast, meditate and chant prayers to attain spiritual merit and prosperity.

You Might Be Interested In
Importance of Ekadashi Fasting
2/6

Importance of Ekadashi Fasting

Fasting on Ekadashi is believed to:
1) Remove sins and negative karma
2) Improve concentration and discipline
3) Promote physical and mental well being

Ekadashi Dates 2026
3/6

Ekadashi Dates 2026

January: 2nd Jan (Shattila Ekadashi), 17th Jan (Bharani Ekadashi)
February: 1st Feb (Amalaki Ekadashi), 15th Feb (Papmochani Ekadashi)
March: 2nd Mar (Kamika Ekadashi), 17th Mar (Vijaya Ekadashi)

You Might Be Interested In
How to Observe Ekadashi Fasting
4/6

How to Observe Ekadashi Fasting

Wake up early and take a holy bath.
Offer prayers to Lord Vishnu.
Avoid grains, beans, and certain vegetables.
Eat fruits, milk, and other permitted foods.
Meditate and read sacred scriptures like the Bhagavad Gita.

How to Observe Ekadashi for Health and Prosperity
5/6

How to Observe Ekadashi for Health and Prosperity

Morning Rituals: Wake up early, clean your surroundings, and take a sacred bath.
Prayer & Meditation: Perform puja to Lord Vishnu, chant mantras, and meditate.
Fasting: Follow either full or partial fasting based on your health and capacity.
Charity: Donate food, clothes, or money to the needy for spiritual merit.
Evening Worship: Light a lamp, recite prayers, and reflect on your day.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This guide is for informational and spiritual purposes. Please consult local panchang or trusted sources for exact Ekadashi timings and follow fasting according to your health conditions.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS