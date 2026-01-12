Ekadashi 2026: Complete Guide to Dates, Significance, Fasting Rules, Spiritual Benefits and How to Observe Ekadashi for Health and Prosperity

How to Observe Ekadashi for Health and Prosperity

Morning Rituals: Wake up early, clean your surroundings, and take a sacred bath.

Prayer & Meditation: Perform puja to Lord Vishnu, chant mantras, and meditate.

Fasting: Follow either full or partial fasting based on your health and capacity.

Charity: Donate food, clothes, or money to the needy for spiritual merit.

Evening Worship: Light a lamp, recite prayers, and reflect on your day.