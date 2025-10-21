Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali Bash 2025: Huma Qureshi, Nargis Fakhri, Arjun Bijlani & More Shine in Ethnic Glam
Ekta Kapoor hosted a star-studded Diwali Bash 2025, bringing together top TV and Bollywood celebrities in a dazzling celebration. Huma Qureshi, Nargis Fakhri, Arjun Bijlani, Karan Patel, and other stars lit up the event in stunning ethnic ensembles. From glamorous outfits to festive decor, the party captured the essence of Diwali celebrations with style, fashion, and star power.
Diwali Night Under Stars
Ekta Kapoor threw her grand Diwali party in Mumbai, catering to TV and Bollywood stars feverishly at the best hotspot under the stars.
Huma Qureshi & Regal Elegance
Huma Qureshi arrived with her handsome boyfriend Rachit Singh wearing a stunning green suit festively niched with elegant jewelry to complete the look.
Nargis Fakhri & Red Saree Glam
Nargis Fakhri dazzled in an audacious bold red saree wearing a bold sleeveless blouse paired with gold jewelry to compliment it all along with her astounding charm.
Arjun Bijlani’s Classic Look
Arjun Bijlani with wife Neha looked stunning together and he looked regal in cream colored sherwani playfully embroidered in gold and she completed her stunning look in beautiful gold lehenga with diamonds shimmer.
Tejasswi & Karan’s Power Couple Look
TV's favorite couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's gastronomy did not miss in their celebrations as they wore traditional outfits coordinating with the festivities dressed in Tejasswi's black and golden saree to Karan's pastel kurta.
Glamour Meets Festivity
From Huma to Nargis, Arjun to Tejasswi, everyone looked very elegant—this year’s Diwali bash of Ekta Kapoor, is the most glam event of the year.
Disclaimer
All images, timings, and celebrity appearances are based on media coverage and social media updates. Event details may vary.