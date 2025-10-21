LIVE TV
Bihar Elections 24 carat gold rate kolkata delhi air pollution Eric Schmidt operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan Bihar Elections 24 carat gold rate kolkata delhi air pollution Eric Schmidt operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan Bihar Elections 24 carat gold rate kolkata delhi air pollution Eric Schmidt operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan Bihar Elections 24 carat gold rate kolkata delhi air pollution Eric Schmidt operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan
Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali Bash 2025: Huma Qureshi, Nargis Fakhri, Arjun Bijlani & More Shine in Ethnic Glam

Ekta Kapoor hosted a star-studded Diwali Bash 2025, bringing together top TV and Bollywood celebrities in a dazzling celebration. Huma Qureshi, Nargis Fakhri, Arjun Bijlani, Karan Patel, and other stars lit up the event in stunning ethnic ensembles. From glamorous outfits to festive decor, the party captured the essence of Diwali celebrations with style, fashion, and star power.

Diwali Night Under Stars
1/7

Diwali Night Under Stars

Ekta Kapoor threw her grand Diwali party in Mumbai, catering to TV and Bollywood stars feverishly at the best hotspot under the stars.

Huma Qureshi & Regal Elegance
2/7

Huma Qureshi & Regal Elegance

Huma Qureshi arrived with her handsome boyfriend Rachit Singh wearing a stunning green suit festively niched with elegant jewelry to complete the look.

Nargis Fakhri & Red Saree Glam
3/7

Nargis Fakhri & Red Saree Glam

Nargis Fakhri dazzled in an audacious bold red saree wearing a bold sleeveless blouse paired with gold jewelry to compliment it all along with her astounding charm.

Arjun Bijlani’s Classic Look
4/7

Arjun Bijlani’s Classic Look

Arjun Bijlani with wife Neha looked stunning together and he looked regal in cream colored sherwani playfully embroidered in gold and she completed her stunning look in beautiful gold lehenga with diamonds shimmer.

Tejasswi & Karan’s Power Couple Look
5/7

Tejasswi & Karan’s Power Couple Look

TV's favorite couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's gastronomy did not miss in their celebrations as they wore traditional outfits coordinating with the festivities dressed in Tejasswi's black and golden saree to Karan's pastel kurta.

Glamour Meets Festivity
6/7

Glamour Meets Festivity

From Huma to Nargis, Arjun to Tejasswi, everyone looked very elegant—this year’s Diwali bash of Ekta Kapoor, is the most glam event of the year.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

All images, timings, and celebrity appearances are based on media coverage and social media updates. Event details may vary.

