  • Elite Club: 5 Bowlers Who Reached 400 Test Wickets At Record Speed

Elite Club: 5 Bowlers Who Reached 400 Test Wickets At Record Speed

The strike bowlers who managed to get the fastest 400 Test wickets in cricket history, a rare milestone that shows the skills, endurance and consistency of the highest levels, are presented in the following paragraphs. The legendary spin magician from Sri Lanka, and India’s modern day great all got the 400 wickets in very few matches, hence their status among the elite of the game was established.

Published By: Published: December 23, 2025 16:31:59 IST
Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka)
1/5
(Image Credit: ICC)

Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka)

The Sri Lankan spin maestro tops the list, reaching 400 Test wickets in just 72 matches, the fewest by any bowler in history. His superb off-spin and relentless wicket-taking ability made him a nightmare for batsmen worldwide and laid the foundation for an incredible career haul of 800 Test wickets.

Ravichandran Ashwin (India)
2/5
(Image Credit: ANI)

Ravichandran Ashwin (India)

India’s premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin achieved 400 Test wickets in 77 matches, the second-fastest overall. Known for his clever variations and tactical nous, Ashwin joined this elite club in February 2021, surpassing several greats and showcasing his impact in both home and overseas conditions.

Richard Hadlee (New Zealand)
3/5
(Image Credit: ICC)

Richard Hadlee (New Zealand)

New Zealand’s Sir Richard Hadlee was the first bowler to surpass 400 Test wickets and did so in 80 matches. A pioneer of fast bowling in his era, Hadlee combined pace with stunning accuracy, terrorising batsmen for over a decade and setting benchmarks that inspired future generations.

Dale Steyn (South Africa)
4/5
(Image Credit: ICC)

Dale Steyn (South Africa)

South Africa’s fiery pacer Dale Steyn also took 80 matches to reach the 400-wicket milestone, making him one of the fastest bowlers to do so. Steyn’s blend of pace, movement and fierce competitiveness made him a leading strike bowler for years, feared by batsmen in all conditions.

Rangana Herath (Sri Lanka)
5/5
(Image Credit: X)

Rangana Herath (Sri Lanka)

Sri Lankan left-arm spinner Rangana Herath reached 400 wickets in 84 matches, showcasing remarkable longevity and consistency. His mastery of subtle variations and control made him one of the most effective spin bowlers of his time, particularly in subcontinental conditions.

