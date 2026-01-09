Did Ellyse Perry Propose to a Pakistani Cricketer During BBL 2025–26? Truth Revealed
An Australian woman cricketer Ellyse Perry proposed to a Pakistani male cricketer? Social media was recently flooded with a photo believed to capture the proposal. As curiosity and debate grew online, questions were raised about whether the image was real or digitally created. Here’s everything you need to know about Ellyse Perry.
Who is Ellyse Perry?
Ellyse Perry is a world-renowned Australian cricketer and former dual-sport athlete. She is known for her right-hand battling and right-atm fast-medium bowling.
Ellyse Perry Boyfriend
Ellyse Perry was married to Australian rugby union player Matte To'omua. They tied the knot in 2015 and separated in 2020. She was briefly linked with AFL player Nat Fyfe after her divorce, but that relationship reportedly ended in 2022.
Ellyse Perry Career
Ellyse Perry made history representing Australia in both ICC Cricket and FIFA World Cups before focusing solely on cricket. She has scored centuries, taken key wickets, and been instrumental in Australia's multiple world titles across formats.
Ellyse Perry Latest News
A photo claiming Ellyse Perry proposed to Babar Azam during BBL 2025-26 is getting viral. It is confirmed as fake AI-generated content. She did not propose to him.
Ellyse Perry Instagram
Ellyse Perry's official Instagram (@ellyseperry) shows no post, story or reel related to Babar Azam or any proposal during BBL 2025-26. Her recent uploads are centered around cricket matches, training sessions, brand collaborations and fitness content.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.