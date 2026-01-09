LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ali khamenei cbfc Beckham family rift Howard Lutnick Claudia Sheinbaum Anupam Kher ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump ali khamenei cbfc Beckham family rift Howard Lutnick Claudia Sheinbaum Anupam Kher ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump ali khamenei cbfc Beckham family rift Howard Lutnick Claudia Sheinbaum Anupam Kher ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump ali khamenei cbfc Beckham family rift Howard Lutnick Claudia Sheinbaum Anupam Kher ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ali khamenei cbfc Beckham family rift Howard Lutnick Claudia Sheinbaum Anupam Kher ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump ali khamenei cbfc Beckham family rift Howard Lutnick Claudia Sheinbaum Anupam Kher ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump ali khamenei cbfc Beckham family rift Howard Lutnick Claudia Sheinbaum Anupam Kher ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump ali khamenei cbfc Beckham family rift Howard Lutnick Claudia Sheinbaum Anupam Kher ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Did Ellyse Perry Propose to a Pakistani Cricketer During BBL 2025–26? Truth Revealed

Did Ellyse Perry Propose to a Pakistani Cricketer During BBL 2025–26? Truth Revealed

An Australian woman cricketer Ellyse Perry proposed to a Pakistani male cricketer? Social media was recently flooded with a photo believed to capture the proposal. As curiosity and debate grew online, questions were raised about whether the image was real or digitally created. Here’s everything you need to know about Ellyse Perry.

Published By: Published: January 9, 2026 13:18:43 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Who is Ellyse Perry?
1/6
Did Ellyse Perry Propose to a Pakistani Cricketer During BBL 2025–26? Truth Revealed

Who is Ellyse Perry?

Ellyse Perry is a world-renowned Australian cricketer and former dual-sport athlete. She is known for her right-hand battling and right-atm fast-medium bowling.

You Might Be Interested In
Ellyse Perry Boyfriend
2/6

Ellyse Perry Boyfriend

Ellyse Perry was married to Australian rugby union player Matte To'omua. They tied the knot in 2015 and separated in 2020. She was briefly linked with AFL player Nat Fyfe after her divorce, but that relationship reportedly ended in 2022.

Ellyse Perry Career
3/6

Ellyse Perry Career

Ellyse Perry made history representing Australia in both ICC Cricket and FIFA World Cups before focusing solely on cricket. She has scored centuries, taken key wickets, and been instrumental in Australia's multiple world titles across formats.

You Might Be Interested In
Ellyse Perry Latest News
4/6

Ellyse Perry Latest News

A photo claiming Ellyse Perry proposed to Babar Azam during BBL 2025-26 is getting viral. It is confirmed as fake AI-generated content. She did not propose to him.

Ellyse Perry Instagram
5/6

Ellyse Perry Instagram

Ellyse Perry's official Instagram (@ellyseperry) shows no post, story or reel related to Babar Azam or any proposal during BBL 2025-26. Her recent uploads are centered around cricket matches, training sessions, brand collaborations and fitness content.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS