Emilia Pérez To Challengers: Films That Dominated The Golden Globes 2025
The 82nd Golden Globe Awards proved to be a stunning success not only for different kinds of movies but also for the original musical Emilia Pérez that topped the list with ten nominations. Covering both the serious and comic sides of life, these six films together ruled the area of artistic excellence in cinema.
Emilia Pérez
This Spanish-language musical crime film follows a powerful Mexican cartel leader who decides to fake his own death to secretly undergo gender-affirming surgery. Years later, living as the woman Emilia Pérez, she teams up with her former lawyer to found a non-profit while attempting to reconnect with her unknowing family.
The Brutalist
A Jewish-Hungarian architect and Holocaust survivor immigrates to post-war America, where he struggles to rebuild his life while staying true to his artistic vision. His career is revived under the patronage of a wealthy industrialist, but their intense, manipulative relationship threatens his integrity.
Conclave
After the death of the Pope, Cardinal Thomas Lawrence must oversee the highly secretive papal conclave to elect a successor. As rival candidates plot and scheme, Lawrence uncovers scandals and long-held secrets that could shatter the Church's future.
Anora
A young New York City stripper marries the impulsive, wealthy son of a Russian oligarch on a whim in Las Vegas. The spontaneous union is quickly complicated when the oligarch's parents send a team of ruthless henchmen to America to force an annulment.
The Substance
A fading Hollywood celebrity, dismissed for her age, uses a black-market serum to generate a "younger, more beautiful, more perfect" version of herself named Sue. The two bodies must share time, but their desperate rivalry leads to a horrific battle for singular existence.
Challengers
A tennis prodigy-turned-coach for her champion husband orchestrates his comeback by entering him in a low-level tournament. This pits him against his former best friend—who is also her ex-lover—reigniting the complex, decades-long love triangle between the three.