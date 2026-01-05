Emraan Hashmi’s Haq Actress Yami Gautam Hot and Sexy Pics Fans Can’t Stop Zooming In
As Yami Gautam, who starred opposite Emraan Hashmi in Haq, continues to redefine glamour with effortless elegance, her latest sexy photos have set social media abuzz. Her latest movie Haq is already creating buzz on OTT platforms with a gripping storyline.
Yami Gautam Hot and Sexy Pics
Here are Haq actress Yami Gautam hot and sexy pics that are going viral among fans.
Haq OTT Release
Haq, starring Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam, received positive reviews following its theatrical release in November 2025. After enjoying a successful box office run, the film has now made its OTT debut on Netflix, reaching a wider audience.
Sanjay Gupta and Kiara Advani Praise Yami Gautam
Sanjay Gupta and Kiara Advani both praised Yami Gautam’s performance in Haq. Kiara describes her performance as “beautiful.”
Haq Story
Haq tells the story of a woman’s struggle for justice after her husband marries his cousin, bringing the spotlight on matrimonial conflicts within Muslim households. The family drama revolves around the tense relationship between Shazia Bano, portrayed by Yami Gautam, and her husband Advocate Mohammad Abbas Khan, played by Emraan Hashmi, as their marriage unravels amid legal and emotional battles.
Haq Cast
In addition to Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi, the film features a strong supporting cast that includes Vartika Singh, Danish Husain, Sheeba Chaddha, Paridhi Sharma, S. M. Zaheer, Aseem Hattangady, Rahul Mittra, and Anang Desai, who collectively add depth and nuance to the narrative.
Disclaimer
The images featured in this article of Yami Gautam are sourced from her public appearances, official photoshoots, film stills, and verified social media posts. They are shared strictly for entertainment, informational, and editorial purposes. We do not claim ownership of any images, and all rights remain with the respective photographers and copyright holders. The content is not intended to offend, objectify, or misrepresent the actor in any manner.