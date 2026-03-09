Emraan Hashmi Joins Adivi Sesh in Spy Thriller ‘Goodachari 2’: Release Date, OTT Platform, Cast, Plot & Storyline Revealed

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
GIFT Nifty AI chatbot safety concerns India Human Rights Watch Biju George Iran oil depots 9-year-old girl Hathras case hardik pandya Dubai Animal Rescue Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani donald trump putin GIFT Nifty AI chatbot safety concerns India Human Rights Watch Biju George Iran oil depots 9-year-old girl Hathras case hardik pandya Dubai Animal Rescue Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani donald trump putin GIFT Nifty AI chatbot safety concerns India Human Rights Watch Biju George Iran oil depots 9-year-old girl Hathras case hardik pandya Dubai Animal Rescue Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani donald trump putin GIFT Nifty AI chatbot safety concerns India Human Rights Watch Biju George Iran oil depots 9-year-old girl Hathras case hardik pandya Dubai Animal Rescue Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani donald trump putin
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
GIFT Nifty AI chatbot safety concerns India Human Rights Watch Biju George Iran oil depots 9-year-old girl Hathras case hardik pandya Dubai Animal Rescue Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani donald trump putin GIFT Nifty AI chatbot safety concerns India Human Rights Watch Biju George Iran oil depots 9-year-old girl Hathras case hardik pandya Dubai Animal Rescue Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani donald trump putin GIFT Nifty AI chatbot safety concerns India Human Rights Watch Biju George Iran oil depots 9-year-old girl Hathras case hardik pandya Dubai Animal Rescue Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani donald trump putin GIFT Nifty AI chatbot safety concerns India Human Rights Watch Biju George Iran oil depots 9-year-old girl Hathras case hardik pandya Dubai Animal Rescue Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani donald trump putin
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Emraan Hashmi Joins Adivi Sesh in Spy Thriller ‘Goodachari 2’: Release Date, OTT Platform, Cast, Plot & Storyline Revealed

Emraan Hashmi Joins Adivi Sesh in Spy Thriller ‘Goodachari 2’: Release Date, OTT Platform, Cast, Plot & Storyline Revealed

The upcoming spy action film Goodachari 2 has already created strong buzz among fans of Indian espionage thrillers. The sequel to the 2018 hit Goodachari is expected to take the story to a much bigger scale. With Adivi Sesh returning in the lead role and Emraan Hashmi joining the cast, the film promises intense action global locations and a gripping spy narrative.

Published By: Published: March 9, 2026 16:44:00 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Release Date
1/6
Emraan Hashmi Joins Adivi Sesh in Spy Thriller ‘Goodachari 2’: Release Date, OTT Platform, Cast, Plot & Storyline Revealed

Release Date

G2 (Goodachari 2) is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on May 1, 2026.

You Might Be Interested In
OTT Platform
2/6

OTT Platform

No official streaming partner has been finalized following the theatrical run, the first part was streamed on Amazon Prime Video, and G2 is expected to attract major streamers.

Cast
3/6

Cast

Adivi Sesh as Agent Gopi / M. Arjun Kumar
Emraan Hashmi as the main antagonist, Vijay Saxena
Wamiqa Gabbi as the female lead
Madhu Shalini as Agent Leena Rajan
Supriya Yarlagadda as Nadiya Qureshi

You Might Be Interested In
Storyline
4/6

Storyline

In the sequel the protagonist is drawn into a complex spy network that stretches across different countries. As hidden enemies emerge he must uncover the truth behind a dangerous conspiracy. The story focuses on intelligence warfare secret agents and intense action sequences while expanding the world introduced in the first film.

Plot
5/6

Plot

The film continues the story of intelligence officer Gopi who works for a secret government agency. After the events of the first film he finds himself facing a far bigger international threat that could impact national security. The sequel explores global espionage covert missions and high risk operations.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

The release date OTT platform and certain story details mentioned above are based on currently available reports and may change once the makers make an official announcement.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS