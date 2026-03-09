Emraan Hashmi Joins Adivi Sesh in Spy Thriller ‘Goodachari 2’: Release Date, OTT Platform, Cast, Plot & Storyline Revealed
The upcoming spy action film Goodachari 2 has already created strong buzz among fans of Indian espionage thrillers. The sequel to the 2018 hit Goodachari is expected to take the story to a much bigger scale. With Adivi Sesh returning in the lead role and Emraan Hashmi joining the cast, the film promises intense action global locations and a gripping spy narrative.
Release Date
G2 (Goodachari 2) is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on May 1, 2026.
OTT Platform
No official streaming partner has been finalized following the theatrical run, the first part was streamed on Amazon Prime Video, and G2 is expected to attract major streamers.
Cast
Adivi Sesh as Agent Gopi / M. Arjun Kumar
Emraan Hashmi as the main antagonist, Vijay Saxena
Wamiqa Gabbi as the female lead
Madhu Shalini as Agent Leena Rajan
Supriya Yarlagadda as Nadiya Qureshi
Storyline
In the sequel the protagonist is drawn into a complex spy network that stretches across different countries. As hidden enemies emerge he must uncover the truth behind a dangerous conspiracy. The story focuses on intelligence warfare secret agents and intense action sequences while expanding the world introduced in the first film.
Plot
The film continues the story of intelligence officer Gopi who works for a secret government agency. After the events of the first film he finds himself facing a far bigger international threat that could impact national security. The sequel explores global espionage covert missions and high risk operations.
Disclaimer
The release date OTT platform and certain story details mentioned above are based on currently available reports and may change once the makers make an official announcement.