  • Emraan Hashmi’s Top 5 Hottest Scenes with These Bold Actresses

Emraan Hashmi often called the serial kisser of Bollywood has delivered numerous memorable scenes over his career. His on screen chemistry with bold actresses has made certain moments iconic, leaving fans talking long after the movie ends. We count down the top 5 hottest scenes featuring Emraan Hashmi with bold Bollywood actresses, exploring what made them so unforgettable.

Published By: Harshita Gothi Published: January 14, 2026 17:43:33 IST
Murder (2004) – Emraan & Mallika Sherawat
Murder (2004) – Emraan & Mallika Sherawat

One of Emraan Hashmi’s most memorable scenes is his passionate smooch with Mallika Sherawat in Murder. This iconic moment set the bar for Bollywood’s bold romantic sequences.

Murder 2 (2011) – Emraan & Jacqueline Fernandez
Murder 2 (2011) – Emraan & Jacqueline Fernandez

In Murder 2, Emraan and Jacqueline Fernandez turned up the heat with bold chemistry. Their steamy lovemaking scene is one of the most talked-about sequences in modern Bollywood.

Aksar (2006) – Emraan & Udita Goswami
Aksar (2006) – Emraan & Udita Goswami

Aksar stars Emraan Hashmi alongside Udita Goswami. The duo romances each other on multiple stages in the film but it is Hashmi planting his lips on Goswami’s body during a song that takes the cake.

Aashiq Banaya Aapne (2005) – Emraan & Tanushree Dutta
Aashiq Banaya Aapne (2005) – Emraan & Tanushree Dutta

The chemistry between Emraan Hashmi and Tanushree Dutta in Aashiq Banaya Aapne remains unforgettable. Their passionate smooch had audiences talking for years.

Once Upon a Time in Mumbai (2010) – Emraan & Prachi Desai
Once Upon a Time in Mumbai (2010) – Emraan & Prachi Desai

In this crime-drama, Emraan shared a bedroom scene with Prachi Desai, highlighting his bold on-screen persona in a film full of glamour and drama.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This content is for entertainment purposes only and depicts on screen fictional scenes.

