Enjoyed ‘Dhurandhar’ In Cinemas? Now Stream These 7 Bollywood Spy Thrillers On OTT
Aditya Dhar’s directional Dhurandhar was released in theaters on December 5. The spy thriller featuring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Khanna, and others received thunderous reactions from the critics and audience. If you like to watch the spy thriller movies of Bollywood, here are 7 must-watch spy thrillers currently streaming on OTT.
Pathan
Pathan: This is a perfect action-thriller drama starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Stream on Amazon Prime Video.
Raazi
Raazi: Meghna Gulzar's 2018 spy thriller film Raazi stars Alia Bhatt in a compelling role. She was an Indian spy married to a Pakistani military officer during the 1971 war. Stream on Apple TV.
War 2
War 2: It is directed by Siddharth Anand and stars Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. It is an action-packed spy thriller movie delivering intense fights and stunning stunts. Stream on Netflix.
Baby
Baby: Baby was theatrically released in 2015; the Akshay Kumar-starrer movie is a great hit for thriller genre lovers. Stream on Jio Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video.
Agent Vinod
Agent Vinod: Featuring Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. This movie is also an action-packed spy thriller movie that you can stream on Amazon Prime Video.
Madras Cafe
Madras Cafe: Starring John Abraham as Major Vikram Singh, who is an intelligent officer caught in a web of conspiracy, danger, and espionage. stream on Amazon Prime Video.
Uri-The Surgical Strike
Uri: The Surgical Strike: It is based on India striking back after the 2016 Uri attack on its army base It became viral with the famous dialogue "How's the Josh?" Stream on Zee5.
The Hero: Love Story of a Spy
The Hero: Love Story of a Spy: The Hero: Love Story is a Spy- thriller film starring Sunny Deol, is available on platforms like Disney+ Hotstar and can be rented on Google Play or Amazon Prime Video.
