Enrique Iglesias Live in Mumbai: Celebrities Who Attended His Electrifying Concert

Pop legend Enrique Iglesias set Mumbai ablaze with his electrifying live concert, drawing a massive crowd of fans and Bollywood celebrities. The event turned into a glamorous night as stars like Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Shahid Kapoor, and Ananya Panday were spotted enjoying the performance. Enrique performed his biggest hits including Hero, Bailamos, and Escape, leaving the audience mesmerized. Fans flooded social media with clips and selfies, calling it one of the most memorable music nights Mumbai has seen in years.