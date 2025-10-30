LIVE TV
  • Enrique Iglesias Live in Mumbai: Celebrities Who Attended His Electrifying Concert

Enrique Iglesias Live in Mumbai: Celebrities Who Attended His Electrifying Concert

Pop legend Enrique Iglesias set Mumbai ablaze with his electrifying live concert, drawing a massive crowd of fans and Bollywood celebrities. The event turned into a glamorous night as stars like Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Shahid Kapoor, and Ananya Panday were spotted enjoying the performance. Enrique performed his biggest hits including Hero, Bailamos, and Escape, leaving the audience mesmerized. Fans flooded social media with clips and selfies, calling it one of the most memorable music nights Mumbai has seen in years.

By: Last Updated: October 30, 2025 | 10:57 AM IST
Enrique Iglesias Rocks Mumbai!
1/10

Enrique Iglesias Rocks Mumbai!

The Latin pop superstar gave a colorful, energetic show in the city and fans were excited to see a who's who of Bollywood there at the exciting night.

Kiara Advani Steals the Show
2/10

Kiara Advani Steals the Show

Kiara Advani stunned in a sleek black fit - hard not to notice her dancing to Enrique's romantic ballads.

Kartik Aaryan Has a Great Time
3/10

Kartik Aaryan Has a Great Time

Kartik Aaryan was spied enjoying life & vibing to some of Enrique's hits, laughing and recording for Instagram.

Malaika Arora Shines
4/10

Malaika Arora Shines

Malaika Arora was there in a sparkling outfit and reminded you, she is always the representing the excitement of a big concert.

Arjun Kapoor Shared his Excitement
5/10

Arjun Kapoor Shared his Excitement

Arjun Kapoor attended with friends and had a great time, singing many of Enrique's classics like Hero and Bailamos!

Nora Fatehi Dances Uninhibitedly
6/10

Nora Fatehi Dances Uninhibitedly

Renowned for her dancing ability, Nora Fatehi was seen energetically dancing and keeping up with Enrique’s rhythm the entire concert.

Shahid and Mira Kapoor’s Date Night
7/10

Shahid and Mira Kapoor’s Date Night

The couple made a fashionable entrance, having a romantic night out as Enrique performed his romantic songs for the audience.

Incredible Night with Ananya Panday
8/10

Incredible Night with Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday added a fun, youthful touch to the event with her trendy outfit as she snapped group photos with fans and streamed on her social media.

Mumbai's Great Night
9/10

Mumbai's Great Night

The concert ended with the atmosphere of fireworks, excitement, holiday cheer, and smiles — all creating memories of what will likely be one of the most memorable nights of music this year in Mumbai.

Disclaimer
10/10

Disclaimer

This gallery is based on event coverage and public social media posts from attendees. Celebrity appearances are based on verified sources and photographs from the concert.

