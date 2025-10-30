Enrique Iglesias Live in Mumbai: Celebrities Who Attended His Electrifying Concert
Pop legend Enrique Iglesias set Mumbai ablaze with his electrifying live concert, drawing a massive crowd of fans and Bollywood celebrities. The event turned into a glamorous night as stars like Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Shahid Kapoor, and Ananya Panday were spotted enjoying the performance. Enrique performed his biggest hits including Hero, Bailamos, and Escape, leaving the audience mesmerized. Fans flooded social media with clips and selfies, calling it one of the most memorable music nights Mumbai has seen in years.
Enrique Iglesias Rocks Mumbai!
The Latin pop superstar gave a colorful, energetic show in the city and fans were excited to see a who's who of Bollywood there at the exciting night.
Kiara Advani Steals the Show
Kiara Advani stunned in a sleek black fit - hard not to notice her dancing to Enrique's romantic ballads.
Kartik Aaryan Has a Great Time
Kartik Aaryan was spied enjoying life & vibing to some of Enrique's hits, laughing and recording for Instagram.
Malaika Arora Shines
Malaika Arora was there in a sparkling outfit and reminded you, she is always the representing the excitement of a big concert.
Arjun Kapoor Shared his Excitement
Arjun Kapoor attended with friends and had a great time, singing many of Enrique's classics like Hero and Bailamos!
Nora Fatehi Dances Uninhibitedly
Renowned for her dancing ability, Nora Fatehi was seen energetically dancing and keeping up with Enrique’s rhythm the entire concert.
Shahid and Mira Kapoor’s Date Night
The couple made a fashionable entrance, having a romantic night out as Enrique performed his romantic songs for the audience.
Incredible Night with Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday added a fun, youthful touch to the event with her trendy outfit as she snapped group photos with fans and streamed on her social media.
Mumbai's Great Night
The concert ended with the atmosphere of fireworks, excitement, holiday cheer, and smiles — all creating memories of what will likely be one of the most memorable nights of music this year in Mumbai.
Disclaimer
This gallery is based on event coverage and public social media posts from attendees. Celebrity appearances are based on verified sources and photographs from the concert.