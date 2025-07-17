Enter At Your Own Risk: 5 Haunted Delhi Spots You Should Never Visit Alone
Delhi, a city rich in history, also harbors a darker, eerie side through its haunted monuments. From the echoing steps of Agrasen Ki Baoli to the jinn-inhabited Jamali Kamali Tomb, these locations are steeped in supernatural lore. Feroz Shah Kotla Fort draws worshippers of unseen spirits, while the cursed Tughlaqabad Fort lies in desolate ruin. The chilling Khooni Darwaza, a site of Mughal bloodshed, still radiates unsettling energy. Each site carries spine-tingling tales of apparitions, whispers, and sudden chills, making them places you shouldn’t dare to visit alone after dark. Enter at your own risk!
Agrasen Ki Baoli
This ancient stepwell in Connaught Place descends eerily into the earth. Legends say black water once drove people to suicide. Visitors report being watched, hearing footsteps, and feeling sudden chills. Its quiet, echoing chambers have made it one of Delhi’s most mysterious and haunted historic spots.
Jamali Kamali Tomb And Mosque
Located in Mehrauli, this 16th-century tomb is believed to be haunted by jinns. Many report strange whispers, being slapped by invisible hands, or experiencing cold gusts in empty chambers. Though beautiful and serene by day, it becomes disturbingly eerie and avoided by locals after dark.
Feroz Shah Kotla Fort
This ruined fort near ITO is a hotspot for jinn worship. Devotees leave letters and offerings, seeking their blessings or mercy. Locals claim to hear voices from the dark vaults and avoid it at night, believing the jinns reside there and can become hostile to trespassers.
Tughlaqabad Fort
Built by Ghiyas-ud-din Tughlaq, this fortress was allegedly cursed by a saint. The sprawling ruins now sit mostly abandoned, shrouded in silence and mystery. Visitors report seeing shadowy figures and hearing strange sounds among its overgrown paths, adding to its infamy as a haunted location.
Khooni Darwaza
A grim reminder of Delhi’s violent past, this “Bloody Gate” witnessed the execution of Mughal princes in 1857. Many believe their spirits still linger. Visitors report sudden coldness, unsettling energy, and a sense of suffocation, especially near dusk, making it one of Delhi’s most haunted monuments.