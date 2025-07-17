Enter At Your Own Risk: 5 Haunted Delhi Spots You Should Never Visit Alone

Delhi, a city rich in history, also harbors a darker, eerie side through its haunted monuments. From the echoing steps of Agrasen Ki Baoli to the jinn-inhabited Jamali Kamali Tomb, these locations are steeped in supernatural lore. Feroz Shah Kotla Fort draws worshippers of unseen spirits, while the cursed Tughlaqabad Fort lies in desolate ruin. The chilling Khooni Darwaza, a site of Mughal bloodshed, still radiates unsettling energy. Each site carries spine-tingling tales of apparitions, whispers, and sudden chills, making them places you shouldn’t dare to visit alone after dark. Enter at your own risk!