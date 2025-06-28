In Pics : Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez Officially Married, Release Glimpses Of The Grand Wedding

Lauren Sanchez Reaches Wedding Destination

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, exchanged vows on June 27,2025. It was black-tie ceremony on the historic island- San Giorgio Maggiore, Venice. She wears a cream or off-white fitted dress with structured shoulders and short sleeves, tailored to emphasize a polished, elegant silhouette. A standout piece is her silk headscarf, featuring a white base with brown and black detailing. She sports oversized black sunglasses, adding to the retro chic aesthetic while providing sun protection. Her hair, though partially covered, appears to be softly styled in loose waves underneath the scarf. Her makeup looks minimal yet radiant, with a warm smile that completes the look, adding charisma and approachability.