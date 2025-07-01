In Pics: These Top 12 Zombie Dramas Will Send Chills Down Your Spine

With a captivating storytelling, intriguing plotlines, layered characters and chilling visuals, the zombie drama has attracted the audience all over the world. From international hits like All of Us Are Dead and Kingdom to American cult favorites like The Walking Dead, each series presents a vision of dread, survival, and the human condition amid undead. Explore and relive the moments that elevated TV zombie episodes above simple gore to a focus on life, death, and the ability to persevere.