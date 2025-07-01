The Most Iconic Performances At Glastonbury Music Festival 2025: In Pics

Glastonbury Festival 2025, the most iconic and biggest music festival of UK wrapped up successfully between June 25 to June 29 at Worthy Farm, Somerset. With presence of over 200,000 music lovers, the festival scheduled performances across more than 100 stages. The festival is known for its mix of music, art, activism, and culture. This year’s Glastonbury featured an iconic lineup with global headliners like The 1975, Olivia Rodrigo, Neil Young, Charli XCX, Doechii, and many more. The festival stunned fans with an emotional surprise as pop star Lorde took the stage for an unannounced set, performing her new album ‘Virgin’ for the very first time. The crowd was also moved by Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi’s heartfelt return to Glastonbury, two years after his previous performance where he openly struggled with managing his Tourette syndrome symptoms. This year’s festival is the final edition of Glastonbury before a Fallow year.