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‘₹2 Crore By October 13’: Rajpal Yadav Faces SC Warning In ₹9 Crore Case, Here’s What Happened Today in Photos

‘₹2 Crore By October 13’: Rajpal Yadav Faces SC Warning In ₹9 Crore Case, Here’s What Happened Today in Photos

Actor Rajpal Yadav’s long-running cheque-bounce case returned to the Supreme Court on October 7, with the court directing him to deposit ₹2 crore towards the amount due to the complainant. The case dates back to a loan taken for his film Ata Pata Laapata, after which repayment cheques were dishonoured. The Delhi High Court had earlier convicted Yadav and sentenced him to three months in jail. On Wednesday, the actor appeared before the Supreme Court as the case took another significant turn.

1/ 5 ₹9 Crore Cheque-Bounce Case: Where It Began The dispute stems from a loan of more than ₹5 crore that Rajpal Yadav took in connection with his 2012 film Ata Pata Laapata. Seven repayment cheques of around ₹1.05 crore each were allegedly dishonoured. The matter eventually led to a criminal case and Yadav’s conviction by the Delhi High Court. In May 2024, he was sentenced to three months in jail. The Supreme Court is now hearing his challenge against the conviction and sentence.

2/ 5 Rajpal Yadav Appears In Supreme Court, Brings ₹1.15 Crore Rajpal Yadav appeared before the Supreme Court on October 7 and brought a demand draft worth ₹1.15 crore towards the court-directed payment. His lawyer told the bench that the remaining ₹85 lakh would be arranged through a prospective buyer of Yadav’s property. The buyer was also present in court. The arrangement came after the Supreme Court had repeatedly directed Yadav to deposit ₹2 crore as a condition for considering his plea.

5/ 5 ₹2 Crore Payment Deadline: October 13 The Supreme Court has directed Rajpal Yadav to complete the ₹2 crore payment by October 13. Of this, ₹1.15 crore has been arranged through demand drafts, while the remaining ₹85 lakh is to come from the proposed sale of his property. The court said it would consider his plea challenging the Delhi High Court’s order after the payment is made. It also indicated that a schedule would be fixed for the remaining dues. The matter will be taken up after compliance with the payment direction.

Actor Rajpal Yadav’s long-running cheque-bounce case returned to the Supreme Court on October 7, with the court directing him to deposit ₹2 crore towards the amount due to the complainant. The case dates back to a loan taken for his film Ata Pata Laapata, after which repayment cheques were dishonoured. The Delhi High Court had earlier convicted Yadav and sentenced him to three months in jail. On Wednesday, the actor appeared before the Supreme Court as the case took another significant turn.