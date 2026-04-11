24 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Anil Kapoor’s 2013 Action Thriller Series; Check Story, Total Episodes, Cast, Streaming Details
Anil Kapoor’s action-packed thriller 24 continues to remain a popular choice among fans of fast-paced drama and suspense. The series, known for its gripping storyline and intense performances, has created a strong buzz around its OTT release. Viewers who missed watching the popular TV series made back in 2013 can now revisit the thrilling episodes are now eagerly searching for 24 OTT release date, release platform, story, total episode, cast, and more.
24 OTT Release Date
Anil Kapoor’s 24 is all set to release on April 24, 2026, giving fans another chance to enjoy the gripping action thriller on OTT.
24 OTT Release Platform
24 is scheduled to release on JioHotstar, where viewers can stream the action-packed thriller online. The spy series previously streamed on ColorsTV.
24 Total Episode
24 series consist of 48 episodes, each filled with twists, thriller, and lost of drama. Anil starred in a promo video that shared on social media giving the streaming service 24 hours.
24 Story
The series follows an anti-terrorism officer, Jai Singh Rathod, who has just 24 hours to stop a major terrorist attack and save the country.
24 Cast
Tisca Chopra plays Trisha Rathod, Jai's wife, while Sapna Pabbi plays his daughter Kiran. Adhish Khanna and Akshay Ajit Singh played the role of their son Veer in seasons 1 and 2, respectively. Other key roles in the spy thriller were played by actors Neil Bhoopalam, Anita Raj, Mandira Bedi, Madhurima Tuli, Sakshi Tanwar, Suchitra Pillai, Rajeev Siddhartha, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rahul Khanna, Richa Chadha, Sikander Kher, Ashish Vidyarthi, Surveen Chawla, Harsh Chhaya, Sumit Kaul, Karanvir Sharma, Sudhanshu Pandey, Naveen Polishetty, Akash Khurana, Angad Bedi, and Amruta Khanvilkar. Anupam Kher, Shabana Azmi and Ronit Roy had prominent guest star roles in the two seasons as well.