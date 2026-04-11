24 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Anil Kapoor’s 2013 Action Thriller Series; Check Story, Total Episodes, Cast, Streaming Details

Anil Kapoor’s action-packed thriller 24 continues to remain a popular choice among fans of fast-paced drama and suspense. The series, known for its gripping storyline and intense performances, has created a strong buzz around its OTT release. Viewers who missed watching the popular TV series made back in 2013 can now revisit the thrilling episodes are now eagerly searching for 24 OTT release date, release platform, story, total episode, cast, and more.