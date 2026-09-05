5 Akshay Kumar’s Most Expensive Movies: Big Budgets, Bigger Expectations

Housefull 5 (2025): Rs 225 Crore. Image Credit: IMDb

Housefull 5 (2025): Rs 225 Crore

The fifth outing in the Housefull franchise took the series' budget to a new high of Rs 225 crore, making it the priciest comedy film India has produced so far. A chunk of that cost came from shooting portions of the film on a cruise ship out in international waters over 90 days. The film brought in close to Rs 289 crore worldwide, with an average response overall.