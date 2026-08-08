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5 Filmmakers Who Are Choosing Fresh Talent Over Bollywood’s Familiar Faces

5 Filmmakers Who Are Choosing Fresh Talent Over Bollywood’s Familiar Faces

Indian cinema has long leaned on star power to sell a film, but that formula is quietly being challenged. A handful of filmmakers have chosen instead to put their weight behind newcomers, backing writers, actors and technicians who haven’t yet made a name for themselves, and in doing so, they’re reshaping what stories get told and who gets to tell them. Here are five names driving that shift.

1/ 5 Guneet Monga Guneet Monga (Kill, Kathal, The Elephant Whisperers) Through her production house Sikhya Entertainment, Guneet Monga has built a reputation for backing first-time filmmakers and stories that don't follow the usual commercial playbook, several of which have gone on to find audiences well beyond India.

2/ 5 Abishek S Vyas Abishek S Vyas Filmmaker and producer Abishek S Vyas has been vocal about where he thinks cinema is headed, arguing that discovering new talent isn't optional but essential. Alongside the films made under his banner, AVS Studios, he's also been actively scouting fresh faces for upcoming projects, saying that giving emerging actors, writers and technicians a real shot is what keeps storytelling from going stale.

5/ 5 Vasan Bala Vasan Bala (Jigra, Monica, O My Darling) Known for a storytelling style that's distinctly his own, Vasan Bala has also made a habit of collaborating with newer creative voices, work that continues to leave a mark on the next wave of filmmakers.

Indian cinema has long leaned on star power to sell a film, but that formula is quietly being challenged. A handful of filmmakers have chosen instead to put their weight behind newcomers, backing writers, actors and technicians who haven't yet made a name for themselves, and in doing so, they're reshaping what stories get told and who gets to tell them. Here are five names driving that shift.