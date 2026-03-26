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  • 5 Powerful Ways Prabhas Has Made a Difference Off-Screen

5 Powerful Ways Prabhas Has Made a Difference Off-Screen

While Prabhas continues to dominate the big screen with his larger-than-life performances, his impact off-screen is equally inspiring. Known for his humility and low-key lifestyle, the pan-India superstar has consistently stepped forward to support meaningful causes, ranging from disaster relief to environmental conservation and healthcare. With generous contributions running into crores, Prabhas has quietly built a legacy of compassion, proving that true heroism extends far beyond cinema. Here are five instances when Prabhas made a meaningful difference through his philanthropy.

Published By: Published: March 26, 2026 15:40:38 IST
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Contribution Towards COVID-19 Relief
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5 Powerful Ways Prabhas Has Made a Difference Off-Screen

Contribution Towards COVID-19 Relief

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Prabhas extended significant financial support by donating ₹4 crore. This included ₹3 crore to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund and ₹50 lakh each to the relief funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, aiding nationwide recovery efforts.

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Supporting Flood Victims
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Supporting Flood Victims

In a gesture of solidarity, Prabhas contributed ₹2 crore towards flood relief in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in 2021, allocating ₹1 crore each to help affected communities rebuild their lives.

Aid for Wayanad Landslide Victims
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Aid for Wayanad Landslide Victims

Following the devastating 2024 Wayanad landslides, Prabhas donated ₹2 crore to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, offering crucial support to those impacted by the tragedy.

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Adopting 1,650 Acres for Environmental Conservation
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Adopting 1,650 Acres for Environmental Conservation

Prabhas adopted 1,650 acres of the Khazipally Reserve Forest near Hyderabad and donated ₹2 crore to develop it into an eco-park, honouring his late father while contributing to environmental preservation.

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Contributions Towards Healthcare and Community Welfare
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Contributions Towards Healthcare and Community Welfare

In 2020, Prabhas donated ₹8 lakh to the Lions Club of Hyderabad Sadhuram Eye Hospital, supporting medical care initiatives and helping improve access to essential healthcare services.

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