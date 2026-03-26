5 Powerful Ways Prabhas Has Made a Difference Off-Screen
While Prabhas continues to dominate the big screen with his larger-than-life performances, his impact off-screen is equally inspiring. Known for his humility and low-key lifestyle, the pan-India superstar has consistently stepped forward to support meaningful causes, ranging from disaster relief to environmental conservation and healthcare. With generous contributions running into crores, Prabhas has quietly built a legacy of compassion, proving that true heroism extends far beyond cinema. Here are five instances when Prabhas made a meaningful difference through his philanthropy.
Contribution Towards COVID-19 Relief
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Prabhas extended significant financial support by donating ₹4 crore. This included ₹3 crore to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund and ₹50 lakh each to the relief funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, aiding nationwide recovery efforts.
Supporting Flood Victims
In a gesture of solidarity, Prabhas contributed ₹2 crore towards flood relief in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in 2021, allocating ₹1 crore each to help affected communities rebuild their lives.
Aid for Wayanad Landslide Victims
Following the devastating 2024 Wayanad landslides, Prabhas donated ₹2 crore to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, offering crucial support to those impacted by the tragedy.
Adopting 1,650 Acres for Environmental Conservation
Prabhas adopted 1,650 acres of the Khazipally Reserve Forest near Hyderabad and donated ₹2 crore to develop it into an eco-park, honouring his late father while contributing to environmental preservation.
Contributions Towards Healthcare and Community Welfare
In 2020, Prabhas donated ₹8 lakh to the Lions Club of Hyderabad Sadhuram Eye Hospital, supporting medical care initiatives and helping improve access to essential healthcare services.