5 Trending Romantic-Comedy Movies on OTT This Week (April 13-19, 2026): Available on Netflix, Prime Video & Jio Hotstar
Planning a cozy weekend with your partner? Whether you’re in the mood for romance, laughter, or a heartfelt story, Amazon Prime Video has plenty of great options. From modern love stories to emotional classics, here are some perfect movies to stream together for a memorable night in.
Notting Hill
A charming tale of an ordinary man who falls in love with a famous actress. Light, funny, and full of heart—great for an easygoing date night.
Sylvie's Love
Set in the jazz scene of the 1950s, this film beautifully captures ambition, passion, and love over time.
The Big Sick
Based on a real-life love story, this movie mixes humor and heartfelt moments as a couple navigates cultural differences and challenges.
Me Before You
A touching story about love, life choices, and personal growth that will leave you both emotional and reflective.
Life As We Know It
A fun and heartwarming story about two people unexpectedly brought together to raise a child. It’s a perfect mix of humor, romance, and emotional moments—great for a relaxed and feel-good watch with your partner.