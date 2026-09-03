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6 Bollywood Actors Who Hated Kissing Their Co-Stars On Screen

6 Bollywood Actors Who Hated Kissing Their Co-Stars On Screen

On-screen intimacy has always been a tricky territory for Bollywood, with some actors embracing it as just another part of the craft while others have made peace with steering clear of it altogether. From big stars like Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, who’ve built entire careers while mostly avoiding lip locks, to actors like Sonakshi Sinha and Shweta Tripathi, who’ve openly spoken about the discomfort that comes with such scenes, this photo story takes a look at six Bollywood personalities who never quite warmed up to kissing their co-stars on camera, and the reasons behind it.

1/ 6 Salman Khan, Image Credits- Instagram Salman Khan Salman Khan has played the romantic hero in countless films, but a screen kiss is one thing he's steered clear of throughout his career. Speaking on a chat show years ago, he admitted, "I am very uncomfortable. I'm not shy but I just don't like it. I just don't think there's a need to kiss on screen." Directors are known to write his scripts keeping that boundary in mind.

2/ 6 Ajay Devgn Image- IMDb Ajay Devgn Right from his debut in Phool Aur Kaante back in 1992, Ajay Devgn has stayed away from on-screen lip locks, finding the whole idea uncomfortable. Over the years, he's done a fair share of intimate scenes when the script demanded it, but an actual kiss has largely stayed off the table.

4/ 6 Shah Rukh Khan, Image Credits- X Shah Rukh Khan For the longest time, Shah Rukh Khan steered clear of kissing scenes with his co-stars, largely sticking to suggestive romance instead of the real thing. He eventually broke that pattern with Jab Tak Hai Jaan, but for most of his career, an on-screen kiss simply wasn't part of his comfort zone.

6/ 6 Shweta Tripathi Shweta Tripathi Shweta Tripathi's kissing scene with Vicky Kaushal in Masaan left her more nervous about her parents' reaction than the shoot itself. She's spoken openly about how kissing on screen makes her anxious, even calling herself uncomfortable with such scenes despite having done them for acclaimed projects.

On-screen intimacy has always been a tricky territory for Bollywood, with some actors embracing it as just another part of the craft while others have made peace with steering clear of it altogether. From big stars like Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, who've built entire careers while mostly avoiding lip locks, to actors like Sonakshi Sinha and Shweta Tripathi, who've openly spoken about the discomfort that comes with such scenes, this photo story takes a look at six Bollywood personalities who never quite warmed up to kissing their co-stars on camera, and the reasons behind it.