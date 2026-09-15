6 Bollywood Actresses Who Ruled The Red Carpet With Their Fashion
From the Croisette to their respective home turf gala fashion show, the stars of Bollywood dazzled with style in 2026. The following is just a small glimpse of some of the best fashion moments of this year.
Alia Bhatt
Given that the actress is a brand ambassador for L'Oreal Paris all over the world, Alia made an impressive appearance in Cannes this year with two beautiful outfits. For the beginning of her Cannes appearance, she chose a peach strapless dress by Tamara Ralph, featuring a dupatta drape. For her latter appearance in Cannes, she wore a custom draped ivory chanderi dhoti skirt paired with sculpted corset by designer Tarun Tahiliani along with bindi and haath phool.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Without the appearance of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the Cannes Film Festival will not be complete and she proved the same with her performance yet again. In addition to her appearance in Cannes in a sapphire blue mermaid dress by Amit Aggarwal and organza dupatta, she completed her appearance in Cannes wearing a white couture pantsuit by designer Cheney Chan.
Aditi Rao Hydari
Another brand ambassador for L'Oreal Paris, who graced the event at Cannes, Aditi Rao Hydari kept it simple yet sophisticated, wearing a champagne colored sari by JADE by Monica and Karishma, blending both international elegance and the traditional wear style.
Diana Penty
For Diana Penty, the choice was about the vintage charm as she went on to sport a gold sari by the designer Manish Malhotra. Later, she took a complete turn and went on to sport an elegant dress made by the designer Amit Aggarwal.
Huma Qureshi
For Huma Qureshi, the choice was about showing off her heritage craftsmanship as she wore a mauve silk Banarasi saree by the designer Shanti Banaras.
Kiara Advani
Back at home, the appearance of Kiara Advani at the NMACC anniversary celebration became the talk of the town. Showing up for one of her first ever red carpet events after giving birth to a child, she chose to wear a baby pink House of Masaba saree, accompanied by a choker.