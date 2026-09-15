6 Bollywood Actresses Who Ruled The Red Carpet With Their Fashion

Alia Bhatt, Image Credits- X

Alia Bhatt

Given that the actress is a brand ambassador for L'Oreal Paris all over the world, Alia made an impressive appearance in Cannes this year with two beautiful outfits. For the beginning of her Cannes appearance, she chose a peach strapless dress by Tamara Ralph, featuring a dupatta drape. For her latter appearance in Cannes, she wore a custom draped ivory chanderi dhoti skirt paired with sculpted corset by designer Tarun Tahiliani along with bindi and haath phool.