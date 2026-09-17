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  • Ghosting, Situationships And ‘What Are We?’ — 7 Movies That Define Gen Z Dating

Ghosting, Situationships And ‘What Are We?’ — 7 Movies That Define Gen Z Dating

Dating has changed and so have the stories being told about love. From situationships and dating-app confusion to ghosting, breakups and relationships complicated by phones and social media, modern romance looks very different from the classic love stories many grew up watching.

If you are a Gen Z viewer trying to make sense of modern dating or simply looking for a movie that feels a little too close to real life these seven films explore relationships from very different angles.

Published By: Published: September 17, 2026 14:35:46 IST
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Rye Lane — When A Random Date Turns Into Something Unexpected
1/7

Rye Lane — When A Random Date Turns Into Something Unexpected

Rye Lane follows two young Londoners who meet after difficult breakups and spend a day together. The film captures the awkwardness, humour and uncertainty of modern dating while showing how a casual connection can develop into something deeper.

The Worst Person In The World — When You Don’t Know What You Want
2/7
The Worst Person In The World (Image: X)

The Worst Person In The World — When You Don’t Know What You Want

Julie is trying to figure out her career, identity and relationships while constantly questioning whether she has chosen the right path. The film explores commitment, attraction and the fear of settling into a life before knowing what you truly want.

Someone Great — When The Relationship Ends But Life Doesn’t
3/7

Someone Great — When The Relationship Ends But Life Doesn’t

After a long-term relationship falls apart, Jenny turns to her closest friends for one final adventure before moving to another city. Instead of focusing only on finding another romance, Someone Great explores heartbreak, friendship and learning to move forward.

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The Half Of It — When Love And Friendship Get Complicated
4/7
The Half Of It (Image: X)

The Half Of It — When Love And Friendship Get Complicated

Ellie Chu agrees to help a popular student write love letters to the girl he likes, only to realise that she has feelings for the same person. The film turns a familiar love-triangle setup into a story about friendship, identity and understanding what love really means.

Past Lives — The ‘What If?’ Relationship We Never Forget
5/7
Past Lives (Image: X)

Past Lives — The ‘What If?’ Relationship We Never Forget

Nora and Hae Sung reconnect years after childhood circumstances separate them. Their story explores the relationships we leave behind, the people we become and the question of what might have happened if life had taken a different turn.

Love Today — What If Your Partner Could See Everything On Your Phone?
6/7
Love Today (Image: X)

Love Today — What If Your Partner Could See Everything On Your Phone?

Love Today puts a distinctly modern spin on relationships. A couple is forced to exchange phones, turning private messages, social-media activity and digital secrets into unexpected tests of trust.

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Scenes From A Situationship — When Nobody Knows What The Relationship Is
7/7
Scenes From A Situationship (Image: X)

Scenes From A Situationship — When Nobody Knows What The Relationship Is

This Indian relationship drama dives directly into the confusing territory between friendship and romance. With dating apps, mixed signals and the struggle to define what two people actually are, the film reflects one of the most recognisable relationship dilemmas of the current generation.

Dating has changed and so have the stories being told about love. From situationships and dating-app confusion to ghosting, breakups and relationships complicated by phones and social media,…

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