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8 Bollywood Celebrities Who Live A Life Of Luxury Away From The Spotlight

While their films keep them in the public eye, several Bollywood stars have quietly built private, luxury filled lives that rarely make it to the headlines.

Published By: Published: September 12, 2026 14:28:34 IST
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John Abraham
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John Abraham

John Abraham

Since John is known to avoid the party scene and keep himself out of the public eye in other areas, he admits to not having had an official publicist create a persona for him. His extracurricular activities, such as his football academy in Shillong, indicate a lifestyle of one who keeps himself out of the public eye.

Aamir Khan
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Aamir Khan, Image Credits- IMDb

Aamir Khan

The enormous private property where Aamir lives in Mumbai has been built in such a manner that it provides privacy and grandeur in addition to security. It is believed that his usual routine includes doing yoga early in the morning and taking evening walks in private.

Shah Rukh Khan
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Shah Rukh Khan, Image Credits- X

Shah Rukh Khan

Apart from the magnificent property, Mannat in Bandra, Shah Rukh is believed to have a private jet, which is worth several crores of rupees.

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Ajay Devgn
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Ajay Devgn Image- IMDb

Ajay Devgn

Among the earliest Bollywood stars to invest in a private jet, Ajay owns a six seater aircraft worth tens of crores, allowing him to travel on his own terms without the chaos of commercial flights.

Amitabh Bachchan
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Amitabh Bachchan (Photo:X)

Amitabh Bachchan

The well-known actor is said to own a private airplane worth several crores, which is used mainly for his personal travels and ensures that his movement remains out of public sight.

Akshay Kumar
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Akshay Kumar (PHOTO: IMDB)

Akshay Kumar

Among the highest paid actors in the country, Akshay Kumar owns a private plane said to be worth more than two hundred crores, providing him with the ease of traveling privately and quietly from one project to another.

Saif Ali Khan
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Saif Ali Khan’, Image Credits- Instagram

Saif Ali Khan

Apart from the historic Pataudi Palace, Saif has recently acquired a private residence in Doha's upscale Pearl district, which he claims is an ideal getaway from his hectic Mumbai life.

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Shilpa Shetty
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Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa and her husband Raj Kundra own a private plane, indicative of the privacy of their lives despite being celebrities in their own right.

While their films keep them in the public eye, several Bollywood stars have quietly built private, luxury-filled lives that rarely make it to the headlines.

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