8 Bollywood Celebrities Who Live A Life Of Luxury Away From The Spotlight
While their films keep them in the public eye, several Bollywood stars have quietly built private, luxury filled lives that rarely make it to the headlines.
John Abraham
Since John is known to avoid the party scene and keep himself out of the public eye in other areas, he admits to not having had an official publicist create a persona for him. His extracurricular activities, such as his football academy in Shillong, indicate a lifestyle of one who keeps himself out of the public eye.
Aamir Khan
The enormous private property where Aamir lives in Mumbai has been built in such a manner that it provides privacy and grandeur in addition to security. It is believed that his usual routine includes doing yoga early in the morning and taking evening walks in private.
Shah Rukh Khan
Apart from the magnificent property, Mannat in Bandra, Shah Rukh is believed to have a private jet, which is worth several crores of rupees.
Ajay Devgn
Among the earliest Bollywood stars to invest in a private jet, Ajay owns a six seater aircraft worth tens of crores, allowing him to travel on his own terms without the chaos of commercial flights.
Amitabh Bachchan
The well-known actor is said to own a private airplane worth several crores, which is used mainly for his personal travels and ensures that his movement remains out of public sight.
Akshay Kumar
Among the highest paid actors in the country, Akshay Kumar owns a private plane said to be worth more than two hundred crores, providing him with the ease of traveling privately and quietly from one project to another.
Saif Ali Khan
Apart from the historic Pataudi Palace, Saif has recently acquired a private residence in Doha's upscale Pearl district, which he claims is an ideal getaway from his hectic Mumbai life.
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa and her husband Raj Kundra own a private plane, indicative of the privacy of their lives despite being celebrities in their own right.