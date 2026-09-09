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9 Bengal Beauties Spreading Hotness, Their Photos Are Oozing Oomph — See Sizzling Pics

Bengal has no shortage of actresses who know how to command attention, whether it is through a glamorous saree, a bold western outfit or a red-carpet-ready look.

From Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan to Raima Sen and Riya Sen, these stars have repeatedly turned heads with their fashion choices. Here are nine Bengal beauties serving some of their most glamorous looks.

Published By: Published: September 9, 2026 15:25:30 IST
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Mimi Chakraborty Shimmers In Saree Glam
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Mimi Chakraborty (Image: Instagram)

Mimi Chakraborty Shimmers In Saree Glam

Mimi Chakraborty is one of Bengali cinema’s most recognisable faces, known for films such as Bojhena Shey Bojhena, Gangster and Posto. She has also had a prominent political career alongside her work in entertainment.

Nusrat Jahan
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Nusrat Jahan (Image: Instagram)

Nusrat Jahan

Nusrat Jahan built her name through Bengali films like Shotru, Khoka 420 and Har Har Byomkesh. Apart from acting, she has also remained a major public figure through politics and social media.

Ritabhari Chakraborty
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Ritabhari Chakraborty (Image: Instagram)

Ritabhari Chakraborty

Ritabhari Chakraborty rose to fame with television before making her mark in films and OTT projects. She is known for titles like Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti and has earned praise for taking on unconventional roles.

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Raima Sen
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Raima Sen (Image: Instagram)

Raima Sen

Raima Sen has worked across Bengali and Hindi cinema and is known for acclaimed films such as Chokher Bali, The Japanese Wife and Parineeta. She has long been associated with performance-driven roles and understated screen presence.

Riya Sen
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Riya Sen (Image: Instagram)

Riya Sen

Riya Sen became a popular face in the early 2000s through films, music videos and modelling. She is best remembered for projects like Style, Jhankaar Beats and several Bengali films.

Paoli Dam
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Paoli Dam

Paoli Dam is known for taking on bold and performance-heavy roles in Bengali and Hindi cinema. Films like Chatrak, Hate Story and Kaali helped establish her as one of the industry’s more experimental performers.

Subhashree Ganguly
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Subhashree Ganguly (Image: Instagram)

Subhashree Ganguly

Subhashree Ganguly is among the biggest mainstream stars of Bengali commercial cinema. She has delivered popular films such as Challenge, Paran Jai Jaliya Re and Parineeta, building a strong fan base over the years.

Madhumita Sarcar
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Madhumita Sarcar (Image: Instagram)

Madhumita Sarcar

Madhumita Sarcar first became widely known through Bengali television before moving into films and web projects. She is recognised for shows like Bojhena Se Bojhena and later film roles that helped her transition into a more versatile screen image.

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Monami Ghosh
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Monami Ghosh (Image: Instagram)

Monami Ghosh

Monami Ghosh is a familiar face in Bengali television and cinema, with a career spanning acting, reality shows and dance. She is known for her long television run and for maintaining a strong connection with younger audiences through social media.

From Nusrat Jahan’s sequined dress and Raima Sen’s red satin number to Mimi Chakraborty and Paoli Dam’s saree glamour, check out nine Bengal beauties turning up the heat.

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