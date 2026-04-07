Ranveer Singh’s Box Office Blockbuster Gets Thumbs Up From This Star Cricketer: ‘Absolutely WOW’
The buzz around Dhurandhar 2 just got bigger after Virat Kohli shared his reaction, calling the film “absolutely wow.” His review has quickly grabbed attention online, especially as he praised both Aditya Dhar for his direction and Ranveer Singh for delivering a powerful performance. With such high praise coming in, the film is now seeing even more hype among fans and audiences.
Virat Kohli Left Stunned After Watching Dhurandhar 2
Virat Kohli has taken the internet by storm after sharing his reaction to Dhurandhar 2, calling the experience “absolutely wow” and unlike anything he has seen in Indian cinema.
Calls Aditya Dhar a ‘Genius’`
Kohli couldn’t stop praising director Aditya Dhar, saying his brilliance was visible throughout the film. He even called him a “genius” for crafting such a powerful cinematic experience.
Massive Praise for Ranveer Singh
The cricketer also showered praise on Ranveer Singh, saying the actor has reached a completely new level after this film. He described his performance as “beyond brilliant.”
“Didn’t Move for 4 Hours”
Kohli revealed he was completely hooked, saying he didn’t move or look away from the screen for nearly four hours, calling it a rare cinematic experience in India.
Film Creates Massive Buzz Nationwide
Dhurandhar 2 is already breaking records and creating huge buzz across the country, with strong box office numbers and widespread praise from audiences and celebrities alike.