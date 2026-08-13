Home>

Photos»

From ‘Dilbar’ To ‘Uyi Amma’: 5 Actresses Whose Breakout Songs Became Career-Defining Moments

From ‘Dilbar’ To ‘Uyi Amma’: 5 Actresses Whose Breakout Songs Became Career-Defining Moments

Sometimes an actress doesn’t need an entire film to make an impression. A few minutes of choreography, a memorable hook step and a striking screen presence can be enough to make audiences remember a new face. From Nora Fatehi’s game-changing Dilbar to Rasha Thadani’s viral Uyi Amma, these five actresses turned memorable musical appearances into important milestones in their journeys towards bigger acting opportunities. ALSO READ: Indian Celebrities Who Made Headlines With Their Fashion At Global Events: Iconic Looks That Stole The Spotlight

1/ 5 Nora Fatehi (Photo:X) Nora Fatehi — Dilbar Nora Fatehi had already appeared in films before Dilbar, but the 2018 recreation from Satyameva Jayate changed the trajectory of her career. Her performance became the song's biggest talking point, establishing her as one of Bollywood's most recognisable dance performers. The success was followed by high-profile numbers including Kamariya, O Saki Saki and Ek Toh Kum Zindagani, eventually helping Nora transition into more substantial acting roles.

2/ 5 Palak Tiwari- Bijlee Bijlee, Image Credits- Instagram Palak Tiwari — Bijlee Bijlee Palak Tiwari's first major screen introduction came not through a Bollywood film but through Harrdy Sandhu's 2021 music video Bijlee Bijlee. Playing a super-powered character alongside the singer, Palak immediately drew attention with her screen presence and dance performance. The song became a viral hit and gave audiences a glimpse of the actress before she eventually made her Bollywood debut in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

5/ 5 Shreya Sharma- Pallo Latke, Image Credits- Instagram Shreya Sharma — Pallo Latke Shreya Sharma's visibility grew significantly with Pallo Latke, her dance number with Sudheer Babu in Jatadhara. The energetic track arrived ahead of the film and quickly became associated with the actress, with reports describing it as the song that helped her shoot to fame. The exposure has since accompanied her into other acting opportunities, including her Hindi debut in Mastiii 4.

Sometimes an actress doesn't need an entire film to make an impression. A few minutes of choreography, a memorable hook step and a striking screen presence can be enough to make audiences remember a new face. From Nora Fatehi's game-changing Dilbar to Rasha Thadani's viral Uyi Amma, these five actresses turned memorable musical appearances into important milestones in their journeys towards bigger acting opportunities.