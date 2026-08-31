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Found Love After Divorce: From Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Dia Mirza; 7 Actresses Who Gave Love A Second Chance

Found Love After Divorce: From Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Dia Mirza; 7 Actresses Who Gave Love A Second Chance

Divorce may have marked the end of one chapter, but for these actresses, it wasn’t the end of love. From Samantha Ruth Prabhu finding companionship with Raj Nidimoru to Dia Mirza rebuilding her personal life with Vaibhav Rekhi, several stars chose to embrace love again on their own terms. Here’s a look at seven actresses whose journeys after divorce took very different turns, from remarriage and long-term companionship to relationships that eventually ended but still represented a second chance at love.

1/ 7 Samantha Ruth Prabhu (Photo: X) Samantha Ruth Prabhu — Found Love Again With Raj Nidimoru After her divorce from Naga Chaitanya in 2021, Samantha eventually found love again with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. The two married in an intimate ceremony in Coimbatore on December 1, 2025, beginning a new chapter together.

2/ 7 Dia Mirza (Photo: IG) Dia Mirza — A Second Marriage With Vaibhav Rekhi Dia Mirza separated from filmmaker Sahil Sangha in 2019 after more than a decade together. She later married businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in February 2021, embracing love and family life once again.

4/ 7 Malaika Arora, Image- X Malaika Arora — Found Love Again After Divorce After ending her marriage with Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora entered a widely discussed relationship with Arjun Kapoor. Although that relationship later ended, it remains a significant chapter in her life after divorce and showed that she was open to finding love again.

5/ 7 Neelam Kothari, Image- Instagram Neelam Kothari — Built A New Life With Samir Soni Neelam Kothari’s first marriage to businessman Rishi Sethia ended in divorce. She later married actor Samir Soni in 2011, and the couple completed 15 years of marriage in 2026.

Neelam Kothari’s first marriage to businessman Rishi Sethia ended in divorce. She later married actor Samir Soni in 2011, and the couple completed 15 years of marriage in 2026.

7/ 7 Sussanne Khan, Image Credits- Instagram Sussanne Khan — Found Companionship With Arslan Goni Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan ended their marriage in 2014 but continued to co-parent their sons. Sussanne later found love with Arslan Goni, who was still publicly referring to her as his girlfriend in August 2026.

Divorce may have marked the end of one chapter, but for these actresses, it wasn’t the end of love. From Samantha Ruth Prabhu finding companionship with Raj Nidimoru to Dia Mirza rebuilding her personal life with Vaibhav Rekhi, several stars chose to embrace love again on their own terms. Here’s a look at seven actresses whose journeys after divorce took very different turns, from remarriage and long-term companionship to relationships that eventually ended but still represented a second chance at love.