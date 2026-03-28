Akshaye Khanna Birthday Special: 5 Must-Watch Films That Show His Journey from Star to Superstar
From being the son of a legend to carving his own identity with powerful performances, Akshaye Khanna has built a career full of versatility and depth. Known for his intense screen presence and unique script choices, he has delivered some truly unforgettable films over the years. On his birthday, here are five must-watch movies that perfectly capture his journey from a promising newcomer to a celebrated performer.
Border (1997)
One of his earliest films that made a strong impact. He played a young soldier with emotional depth.
Dil Chahta Hai (2001)
He delivered a deeply emotional and mature performance as Sid. His subtle acting stole the spotlight. This movie explored complex emotions and relationships beautifully.
Dhurandhar (2025)
One of the biggest action thrillers of recent times, directed by Aditya Dhar. Akshaye Khanna played Rehman Dakait, a chilling and powerful antagonist. His performance was widely praised, with many critics saying he stole the spotlight with his intense screen presence.
Drishyam 2 (2022)
He delivered a strong comeback performance. He played a sharp and determined officer. He matched intensity with seasoned actors.
Race (2008)
He played a negative role with sharp intensity. His performance added depth to the thriller. He showed his ability to handle grey characters.
Disclaimer
This article is based on publicly available information and personal interpretations of performances and films featuring Akshaye Khanna. The list is subjective and may vary according to individual preferences and opinions. It is intended for entertainment and informational purposes only and does not aim to rank or diminish any of his other works or contributions to cinema.