LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • From Dhurandhar’s Rehman Dakait To Mahakali’s Shukracharya: 5 Menacing Akshaye Khanna Roles That Took Over The Screen

From Dhurandhar’s Rehman Dakait To Mahakali’s Shukracharya: 5 Menacing Akshaye Khanna Roles That Took Over The Screen

Akshaye Khanna has a way of making menace look effortless. He rarely needs loud dialogue or exaggerated theatrics; a stare, a pause or a cold smile is often enough to shift the mood of a scene. From gangsters and emperors to manipulative schemers and now a mythological guru, here are five roles where Akshaye Khanna completely owned the darker side of the screen.

Published By: Published: August 25, 2026 16:00:52 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Rehman Dakait – Dhurandhar
1/5
Rehman Dakait – Dhurandhar (Photo: X)

Rehman Dakait – Dhurandhar

Akshaye Khanna’s Rehman Dakait became one of the biggest talking points around Dhurandhar. His controlled aggression, swagger and unpredictability gave the character an intimidating edge without relying on loud theatrics.

Aurangzeb – Chhaava
2/5
Aurangzeb – Chhaava, Image Credits- IMDb

Aurangzeb – Chhaava

As Aurangzeb in Chhaava, Akshaye used stillness to his advantage. His measured dialogue delivery, cold expressions and quiet authority made the Mughal emperor feel threatening even in scenes where he barely raised his voice.
As Aurangzeb in Chhaava, Akshaye used stillness to his advantage. His measured dialogue delivery, cold expressions and quiet authority made the Mughal emperor feel threatening even in scenes where he barely raised his voice.

Rajiv Singh – Race
3/5
Rajiv Singh – Race, Image Credits- IMDb

Rajiv Singh – Race

In Race, Akshaye Khanna played Rajiv Singh, a jealous, manipulative younger brother whose resentment gradually pushes him into darker territory. The role gave him plenty of room to mix charm with unpredictability, and he has himself described the character as the “mover-shaker” of the story and spoken about enjoying negative roles.

You Might Be Interested In
Sidharth – Humraaz
4/5
Sidharth – Humraaz, Image Credits- IMDb

Sidharth – Humraaz

Long before his recent run of darker characters, Humraaz had already shown what Akshaye could do with a negative role. His charming exterior slowly gives way to manipulation and menace, making Sidharth one of his most memorable early antagonists.

You Might Be Interested In
Shukracharya – Mahakali
5/5
Akshaye Khanna’s Mahakali (Photo:X)

Shukracharya – Mahakali

Akshaye Khanna’s transformation into Shukracharya has already become a major talking point around Mahakali. As the Guru of the Asuras, his striking look and imposing presence suggest another intense character, even though audiences are yet to see the full performance on screen.

Tags:

From Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar to Shukracharya in Mahakali, here are five Akshaye Khanna roles where his quiet menace, controlled performances and screen presence left a strong impact.

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS