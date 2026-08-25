From Dhurandhar’s Rehman Dakait To Mahakali’s Shukracharya: 5 Menacing Akshaye Khanna Roles That Took Over The Screen
Akshaye Khanna has a way of making menace look effortless. He rarely needs loud dialogue or exaggerated theatrics; a stare, a pause or a cold smile is often enough to shift the mood of a scene. From gangsters and emperors to manipulative schemers and now a mythological guru, here are five roles where Akshaye Khanna completely owned the darker side of the screen.
Rehman Dakait – Dhurandhar
Akshaye Khanna’s Rehman Dakait became one of the biggest talking points around Dhurandhar. His controlled aggression, swagger and unpredictability gave the character an intimidating edge without relying on loud theatrics.
Aurangzeb – Chhaava
As Aurangzeb in Chhaava, Akshaye used stillness to his advantage. His measured dialogue delivery, cold expressions and quiet authority made the Mughal emperor feel threatening even in scenes where he barely raised his voice.
As Aurangzeb in Chhaava, Akshaye used stillness to his advantage. His measured dialogue delivery, cold expressions and quiet authority made the Mughal emperor feel threatening even in scenes where he barely raised his voice.
Rajiv Singh – Race
In Race, Akshaye Khanna played Rajiv Singh, a jealous, manipulative younger brother whose resentment gradually pushes him into darker territory. The role gave him plenty of room to mix charm with unpredictability, and he has himself described the character as the “mover-shaker” of the story and spoken about enjoying negative roles.
Sidharth – Humraaz
Long before his recent run of darker characters, Humraaz had already shown what Akshaye could do with a negative role. His charming exterior slowly gives way to manipulation and menace, making Sidharth one of his most memorable early antagonists.
Shukracharya – Mahakali
Akshaye Khanna’s transformation into Shukracharya has already become a major talking point around Mahakali. As the Guru of the Asuras, his striking look and imposing presence suggest another intense character, even though audiences are yet to see the full performance on screen.