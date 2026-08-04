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Alia Bhatt, Tamannaah Bhatia, Shraddha Kapoor And More: The Female Stars Taking Over The Box Office In 2026-27

Alia Bhatt, Tamannaah Bhatia, Shraddha Kapoor And More: The Female Stars Taking Over The Box Office In 2026-27

Indian cinema’s most exciting female stars are all gearing up for big releases. And the slates they are carrying into 2026-27 are anything but ordinary. From horror franchises to period biopics, folk thrillers to gangster epics, the variety on offer is staggering. The only real question is: whose films are you most excited for?

1/ 5 Alia Bhatt, Image Credits- Instagram ALIA BHATT Three tentpole projects across three very different genres is what Alia Bhatt has currently in her kitty. She headlines Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, all set for release in August, 2026. She also has officially joined Tumbbad 2 alongside Sohum Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, releasing December 2027, followed by Brahmastra 2 in the pipeline as the Astraverse continues to expand.

2/ 5 Shraddha Kapoor urges LinkedIn to restore her account, spotlighting her business journey SHRADDHA KAPOOR Shraddha Kapoor stars in Eetha, a biographical drama set for release in August 2026. She also has Naagin, a film adaptation of the iconic supernatural franchise in the pipeline, making her 2026-27 a study in contrasts, from serious biographical drama on one end, mass entertainer supernatural spectacle on the other.

5/ 5 Janhvi Kapoor (Photo: IG) JANHVI KAPOOR Janhvi Kapoor returns for Devara Part 2 alongside Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan, with the film targeting a 2027 theatrical release. She also stars in Lag Jaa Gale, an intense action entertainer alongside Tiger Shroff and Lakshya, releasing May 2027. Two massive films in two completely different industries.

Indian cinema's most exciting female stars are all gearing up for big releases. And the slates they are carrying into 2026-27 are anything but ordinary. From horror franchises to period biopics, folk thrillers to gangster epics, the variety on offer is staggering. The only real question is: whose films are you most excited for?