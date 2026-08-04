Alia Bhatt, Tamannaah Bhatia, Shraddha Kapoor And More: The Female Stars Taking Over The Box Office In 2026-27
Indian cinema’s most exciting female stars are all gearing up for big releases. And the slates they are carrying into 2026-27 are anything but ordinary. From horror franchises to period biopics, folk thrillers to gangster epics, the variety on offer is staggering. The only real question is: whose films are you most excited for?
ALIA BHATT
Three tentpole projects across three very different genres is what Alia Bhatt has currently in her kitty. She headlines Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, all set for release in August, 2026. She also has officially joined Tumbbad 2 alongside Sohum Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, releasing December 2027, followed by Brahmastra 2 in the pipeline as the Astraverse continues to expand.
SHRADDHA KAPOOR
Shraddha Kapoor stars in Eetha, a biographical drama set for release in August 2026. She also has Naagin, a film adaptation of the iconic supernatural franchise in the pipeline, making her 2026-27 a study in contrasts, from serious biographical drama on one end, mass entertainer supernatural spectacle on the other.
TAMANNAAH BHATIA
Four films. Four completely different worlds. Tamannaah leads Ragini 3, one of Indian cinema's most iconic horror franchises, and fronts the folk thriller The Vvaan - Force Of The Forrest opposite Sidharth Malhotra releasing September 2026. She plays Preeti Maria in Rohit Shetty's biographical action drama Maria IPS alongside John Abraham, and rounds out her slate with an untitled action-adventure film alongside Ajay Devgn releasing in December 2026. No other actress in this list is carrying this many range across this many formats simultaneously.
KIARA ADVANI
Kiara Advani features in Toxic, a period gangster film alongside Yash, which is set for release in August 2026. With a reported budget of ₹600 crore making it potentially the most expensive Indian film ever made, Toxic is one of the most watched theatrical bets of the year, and Kiara is front and centre in it.
JANHVI KAPOOR
Janhvi Kapoor returns for Devara Part 2 alongside Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan, with the film targeting a 2027 theatrical release. She also stars in Lag Jaa Gale, an intense action entertainer alongside Tiger Shroff and Lakshya, releasing May 2027. Two massive films in two completely different industries.