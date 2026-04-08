Allu Arjun & Deepika Padukone’s ‘AA22xA6’ Now Titled ‘Raaka’: Release Date, Cast, Plot Details and What to Expect from Director Atlee’s Big-Budget Film
After the blockbuster success of Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun joins hands with director Atlee for a massive pan India project now officially titled Raaka. The film’s poster will release in multiple languages. The first look has sparked huge buzz online especially with its intense and raw visual tone.
‘AA22xA6’ Gets a Powerful Title
The much awaited film, earlier known as AA22xA6, is now officially titled Raaka. The announcement has instantly grabbed attention across the industry.
Poster Hints at a Dark and Wild World
The poster features rough textures, fur elements and tusk like visuals, suggesting a raw and aggressive narrative. The golden ‘RAAKA’ title adds a grand cinematic feel.
Key Cast & Crew of ‘Raaka’
Lead Actor: Allu Arjun as Raaka
Female Lead: Deepika Padukone
Rumoured Supporting Cast: Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Kajol & Yogi Babu.
Plot & Storyline
Raaka is an upcoming high-budget pan-India sci-fi action film directed by Atlee, starring Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone. The film is built around a reincarnation driven narrative that spans multiple timelines where Allu Arjun is expected to portray a powerful warrior and creature like avatar. His mission is to restore cosmic balance in a world threatened by ancient and primordial chaos.
Allu Arjun’s Rugged Look
Allu Arjun appears in a never seen before avatar with a shaved head, thick beard and intense gaze. His transformation hints at a fierce, possibly tribal or warrior like character.