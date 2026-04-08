Allu Arjun & Deepika Padukone’s ‘AA22xA6’ Now Titled ‘Raaka’: Release Date, Cast, Plot Details and What to Expect from Director Atlee’s Big-Budget Film

Plot & Storyline

Raaka is an upcoming high-budget pan-India sci-fi action film directed by Atlee, starring Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone. The film is built around a reincarnation driven narrative that spans multiple timelines where Allu Arjun is expected to portray a powerful warrior and creature like avatar. His mission is to restore cosmic balance in a world threatened by ancient and primordial chaos.