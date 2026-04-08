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  • Aneet Padda to Play Dual Role in ‘Shakti Shalini’: Actress Set to Portray Protector and Vengeful Spirit in Upcoming Horror Comedy | Release Date, Cast, Plot Details

Aneet Padda to Play Dual Role in ‘Shakti Shalini’: Actress Set to Portray Protector and Vengeful Spirit in Upcoming Horror Comedy | Release Date, Cast, Plot Details

Maddock Films is expanding its popular horror comedy universe with Shakti Shalini, starring Aneet Padda in a powerful double role. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film blends mythology, horror, and comedy, making it one of the most anticipated releases of 2026.

Published By: Published: April 8, 2026 16:08:22 IST
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Release Date
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Aneet Padda to Play Dual Role in ‘Shakti Shalini’: Actress Set to Portray Protector and Vengeful Spirit in Upcoming Horror Comedy | Release Date, Cast, Plot Details

Release Date

Shakti Shalini is currently scheduled to release on December 24, 2026 (Christmas).

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Cast & Crew Details
2/5

Cast & Crew Details

Lead Actress: Aneet Padda (in a dual role)
Villain: Vineet Kumar Singh
Director: Aditya Sarpotdar
Producer: Dinesh Vijan
Production House: Maddock Films

Storyline
3/5

Storyline

The film is rooted in Indian mythology and folklore, focusing on the battle between good and evil. Aneet Padda is expected to portray:

Shakti – a divine protector symbolizing power and justice
Shalini – a dark, vengeful spirit driven by betrayal

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Plot
4/5

Plot

“Rooted in Bengali folklore and mythology, the movie revolves around the eternal battle between good and evil. The story is about a vengeful female ghost dwelling in trees and water bodies, who punishes men, as she was betrayed and killed in a brutal manner.

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Aneet Padda’s Rise After ‘Saiyaara’
5/5

Aneet Padda’s Rise After ‘Saiyaara’

Aneet Padda gained recognition with Saiyaara, where she starred opposite Ahaan Panday and played an aspiring writer in an emotional love story that explored love, struggle, and illness. Her performance was widely appreciated, and with Shakti Shalini, she is now set to take on a more intense and layered dual role.

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