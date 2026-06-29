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Awarapan 2 Teaser OUT: Release Date, Cast, Story, Plot- Everything About Emraan Hashmi’s Romantic Sequel

Awarapan 2 Teaser OUT: Release Date, Cast, Story, Plot- Everything About Emraan Hashmi’s Romantic Sequel

Emraan Hashmi is back with the teaser of Awarapan 2. The film is ready to release almost 19 years after Awarapan was first out in 2007. Directed by Mohit Suri, it had been a mega success, with an evergreen album too. After the Awarapan 2 promo release people are making buzz on the social media with good reactions and nostalgic vibes. Here’s a deep dive into Awarapan 2 release date, cast, story, plot, and more.

1/ 4 Awarapan 2 Teaser OUT. Photo: Grab Awarapan 2 Teaser The Awarapan 2 teaser opens with power-packed dialogues like "Maut bhi ajeeb hain, usne mujhe chuya par apnaya nahi" with a soul stirring new rendition of Toh Phir Aao playing in the background.

"19 years later, Shivam is back. A man haunted by grief and loss, searching for a purpose for his life. Watch the teaser now. "Is baar yeh awarapan khatam hoga, ya main."", is how the 1-minute and 45-second teaser of Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 teaser ends.

Awarapan 2 Release Date Awarapan 2 is set for release during the Independence Day weekend, and at the same time it’s sharing theatre space with Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 on August 14. Both projects roll in with a pretty stellar cast ,and each one has its own little cult of followers. Shabana Azmi is the only cast member who appears in both films, so that’s kinda the common thread.

4/ 4 Awarapan 2 Story Awarapan 2 brings back Emraan Hashmi as Shivam , and it continues his ride through the whole crime world. The movie is more grounded in redemption, affection, and sacrifice, but still it feels tense, like every scene asks Shivam to stay firm. He goes up against old ganglords and some fresh antagonists , all of that while the painful memories from his past keep coming back and messing with his mind.

Emraan Hashmi is back with the teaser of Awarapan 2. The film is ready to release almost 19 years after Awarapan was first out in 2007. Directed by Mohit Suri, it had been a mega success, with an evergreen album too. After the Awarapan 2 promo release people are making buzz on the social media with good reactions and nostalgic vibes. Here’s a deep dive into Awarapan 2 release date, cast, story, plot, and more.