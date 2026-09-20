LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Bhagyashree Then And Now: 7 Pictures From Maine Pyar Kiya To Her Life Today

Bhagyashree Then And Now: 7 Pictures From Maine Pyar Kiya To Her Life Today

Bhagyashree Then And Now: From becoming a star with Maine Pyar Kiya to building a family life and returning to the screen, take a look at the actress’s journey through seven pictures.

Published By: Published: September 20, 2026 16:37:12 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Bhagyashree With Salman Khan In Maine Pyar Kiya
1/7
Bhagyashree and Salman Khan (Image: X)

Bhagyashree With Salman Khan In Maine Pyar Kiya

Bhagyashree with Salman Khan in Maine Pyar Kiya, the 1989 blockbuster that turned her into a household name as Suman.

Bhagyashree — Early Career
2/7
Bhagyashree Early Career (Image: X)

Bhagyashree — Early Career

Bhagyashree during her early years in the film industry, following the success of her debut Maine Pyar Kiya.

Bhagyashree With Husband Himalay Dassani
3/7
Bhagyashree With Husband Himalay Dassani (Image: X)

Bhagyashree With Husband Himalay Dassani

Bhagyashree with husband Himalay Dassani. The actress married Himalay in 1990 and later focused much of her time on family while continuing to work in entertainment.

You Might Be Interested In
Bhagyashree With Her Children
4/7
Bhagyashree With Her Children (Image: X)

Bhagyashree With Her Children

Bhagyashree with son Abhimanyu Dassani and daughter Avantika Dassani. Both her children have pursued their own careers in the entertainment and creative industries.

Bhagyashree With Avantika Dassani
5/7
Bhagyashree With Avantika Dassani (Image: X)

Bhagyashree With Avantika Dassani

Bhagyashree shares a candid moment with daughter Avantika Dassani, who has also made her presence felt in the entertainment industry.

Bhagyashree’s Fitness Journey
6/7
Bhagyashree’s Fitness Journey (Image: X)

Bhagyashree’s Fitness Journey

Bhagyashree has remained committed to fitness and wellness over the years, frequently sharing glimpses of her workouts and healthy lifestyle with fans.

You Might Be Interested In
Bhagyashree With Her Full Family
7/7
Bhagyashree With Her Full Family (Image: X)

Bhagyashree With Her Full Family

Bhagyashree poses with husband Himalay Dassani and their children, Abhimanyu and Avantika Dassani, offering a glimpse of the family she built away from the spotlight.

Tags:

Bhagyashree Then And Now: From becoming a star with Maine Pyar Kiya to building a family life and returning to the screen, take a look at the actress’s…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS