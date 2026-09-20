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Bhagyashree Then And Now: 7 Pictures From Maine Pyar Kiya To Her Life Today

Bhagyashree Then And Now: 7 Pictures From Maine Pyar Kiya To Her Life Today

Bhagyashree Then And Now: From becoming a star with Maine Pyar Kiya to building a family life and returning to the screen, take a look at the actress’s journey through seven pictures.

1/ 7 Bhagyashree and Salman Khan (Image: X) Bhagyashree With Salman Khan In Maine Pyar Kiya Bhagyashree with Salman Khan in Maine Pyar Kiya, the 1989 blockbuster that turned her into a household name as Suman.

2/ 7 Bhagyashree Early Career (Image: X) Bhagyashree — Early Career Bhagyashree during her early years in the film industry, following the success of her debut Maine Pyar Kiya.

4/ 7 Bhagyashree With Her Children (Image: X) Bhagyashree With Her Children Bhagyashree with son Abhimanyu Dassani and daughter Avantika Dassani. Both her children have pursued their own careers in the entertainment and creative industries.

5/ 7 Bhagyashree With Avantika Dassani (Image: X) Bhagyashree With Avantika Dassani Bhagyashree shares a candid moment with daughter Avantika Dassani, who has also made her presence felt in the entertainment industry.

7/ 7 Bhagyashree With Her Full Family (Image: X) Bhagyashree With Her Full Family Bhagyashree poses with husband Himalay Dassani and their children, Abhimanyu and Avantika Dassani, offering a glimpse of the family she built away from the spotlight.

Bhagyashree Then And Now: From becoming a star with Maine Pyar Kiya to building a family life and returning to the screen, take a look at the actress’s…