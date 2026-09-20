Bhagyashree Then And Now: 7 Pictures From Maine Pyar Kiya To Her Life Today
Bhagyashree Then And Now: From becoming a star with Maine Pyar Kiya to building a family life and returning to the screen, take a look at the actress’s journey through seven pictures.
Bhagyashree With Salman Khan In Maine Pyar Kiya
Bhagyashree with Salman Khan in Maine Pyar Kiya, the 1989 blockbuster that turned her into a household name as Suman.
Bhagyashree — Early Career
Bhagyashree during her early years in the film industry, following the success of her debut Maine Pyar Kiya.
Bhagyashree With Husband Himalay Dassani
Bhagyashree with husband Himalay Dassani. The actress married Himalay in 1990 and later focused much of her time on family while continuing to work in entertainment.
Bhagyashree With Her Children
Bhagyashree with son Abhimanyu Dassani and daughter Avantika Dassani. Both her children have pursued their own careers in the entertainment and creative industries.
Bhagyashree With Avantika Dassani
Bhagyashree shares a candid moment with daughter Avantika Dassani, who has also made her presence felt in the entertainment industry.
Bhagyashree’s Fitness Journey
Bhagyashree has remained committed to fitness and wellness over the years, frequently sharing glimpses of her workouts and healthy lifestyle with fans.
Bhagyashree With Her Full Family
Bhagyashree poses with husband Himalay Dassani and their children, Abhimanyu and Avantika Dassani, offering a glimpse of the family she built away from the spotlight.