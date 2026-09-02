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Bollywood’s Biggest Transformations: Celebrities Who Changed Themselves For A Role

Bollywood’s Biggest Transformations: Celebrities Who Changed Themselves For A Role

Bollywood stars have always done their best to get into shape for their roles, and sometimes the process becomes as popular as their movies. Here is a list of some of the most drastic changes made by Bollywood celebrities.

1/ 8 Aamir Khan, Dangal In order to play the role of a wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, Aamir Khan gained weight to portray him in his older fatter years, and then lost almost 28 kilos in 5 months to play the character's young athletically built counterpart.

2/ 8 Kartik Aaryan, Chandu Champion Kartik Aaryan, Chandu Champion To portray Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar, Kartik Aaryan took 18 months to transform his body from 39 percent of body fat to just 7 percent of body fat according to the movie's director Kabir Khan who said that the transformation was steroid-free.

4/ 8 Hrithik Roshan, Guzaarish Hrithik Roshan, Guzaarish In the movie Guzaarish, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Hrithik Roshan intentionally gained weight and ate greasy food items like samosas and batata vada in order to achieve a 36-inch waist, something he never did in his whole career.

5/ 8 Shahid Kapoor, Image Credits- Instagram Shahid Kapoor, Kabir Singh Shahid Kapoor's role in the movie was such that weight gain and loss was needed at the same time. The actor revealed that he gained 8 kilos before losing 14 for a believable portrayal of the decline of his character.

6/ 8 Jaideep Ahlawat, Maharaj Jaideep Ahlawat, Maharaj In the debut movie by Junaid Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat lost 26 plus kilograms in just five months to reach the figure of 83 kilograms from 109.7 kilograms.

8/ 8 Priyanka Chopra, Mary Kom (Image Credit: IMDB) Priyanka Chopra, Mary Kom In order to play the character of boxing champion Mary Kom, Priyanka Chopra developed noticeable muscle tone and trained like boxers in all their practices.

Bollywood stars have always done their best to get into shape for their roles, and sometimes the process becomes as popular as their movies. Here is a list of some of the most drastic changes made by Bollywood celebrities.