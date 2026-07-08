Dada The Sourav Ganguly Story Release Date OUT: Check First Poster, Cast, Story- About Rajkummar Rao Movie
Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane has officially dropped the first poster, and also shared the release date for the long-awaited Sourav Ganguly biopic Dada. The film features Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. The first poster seems to recreate one of the most unforgettable moments from the former Indian cricket captain’s career. Along with that poster, the makers went ahead and announced when it hits screens too, so fans get answers after years of nonstop guessing.
Dada The Sourav Ganguly Story First Poster
The poster recreates one of Sourav Ganguly’s most iconic celebrations, the one where he took off his jersey and waved it from the balcony at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London after India beat England by two wickets in the 2002 NatWest Series final on July 13, 2002. That moment felt like a reflex answer, Ganguly’s response to England all rounder Andrew Flintoff, who had done a very similar celebration in Mumbai earlier that year.
Dada The Sourav Ganguly Story Release Date
Rajkumar Rao’s latest movie Dada The Sourav Ganguly Story is going to release on May 14, 2027. The poster also reads, “He Didn’t Just Play The Game, He Changed It.”
Dada The Sourav Ganguly Story Cast
Dada The Sourav Ganguly Story cast members are Rajkummar Rao, Tanya Maniktala, Saswata Chatterjee, and Gajraj Rao.
Dada The Sourav Ganguly Story
Dada The Sourav Ganguly Story is an upcoming biographical sports drama based on the life of former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly.