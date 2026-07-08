Dada The Sourav Ganguly Story Release Date OUT: Check First Poster, Cast, Story- About Rajkummar Rao Movie

Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane has officially dropped the first poster, and also shared the release date for the long-awaited Sourav Ganguly biopic Dada. The film features Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. The first poster seems to recreate one of the most unforgettable moments from the former Indian cricket captain’s career. Along with that poster, the makers went ahead and announced when it hits screens too, so fans get answers after years of nonstop guessing.