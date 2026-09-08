Deepika Padukone Flaunts Baby Bump In New Photoshoot With Ranveer And Dua; See Pics

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have given fans a beautiful glimpse into their growing family with a new black-and-white pregnancy photoshoot.

The six intimate frames feature Deepika proudly showing her baby bump alongside Ranveer and their daughter Dua, who turns two on September 8. From playful father-daughter moments to quiet family embraces, the photos capture the couple as they prepare to welcome their second child.