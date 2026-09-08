Deepika Padukone Flaunts Baby Bump In New Photoshoot With Ranveer And Dua; See Pics
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have given fans a beautiful glimpse into their growing family with a new black-and-white pregnancy photoshoot.
The six intimate frames feature Deepika proudly showing her baby bump alongside Ranveer and their daughter Dua, who turns two on September 8. From playful father-daughter moments to quiet family embraces, the photos capture the couple as they prepare to welcome their second child.
Deepika And Ranveer’s Intimate Pregnancy Moment
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh share a quiet moment as the actor lovingly cradles her baby bump. Dressed in coordinated whites, the couple keeps the first frame simple, intimate and full of warmth.
Ranveer Singh’s Playful Moment With Dua
Ranveer Singh’s bond with daughter Dua takes centre stage in this adorable frame. The actor can be seen laughing as he holds the two-year-old, giving the otherwise elegant maternity shoot a playful family touch.
Dua Joins Mom And Dad
One of the most intimate photos from the shoot brings all three together. Deepika leans towards Dua while Ranveer keeps one hand close to his wife’s baby bump, capturing the family as they prepare to welcome their newest member.
Dua’s Laughter Lights Up The Frame
Dua steals the spotlight here with her infectious smile. Deepika and Ranveer look on as their daughter laughs between them, while Deepika’s baby bump remains prominently visible in the candid family moment.
Deepika And Ranveer Can’t Take Their Eyes Off Dua
Deepika and Ranveer share another heartwarming moment with Dua as the little one smiles in her father’s arms. The candid expressions make this one of the sweetest pictures from the pregnancy photoshoot.
A Family Of Three, Soon To Be Four
The final frame perfectly sums up the photoshoot. Dua playfully covers her face while Deepika and Ranveer laugh beside her, capturing a family of three enjoying the final months before becoming four.