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  • Deepika Padukone vs Ranveer Singh Net Worth 2026: Who Is Richer? Inside Their Combined ₹700+ Crore Fortune, Luxury Mansions and Car Collection

Deepika Padukone vs Ranveer Singh Net Worth 2026: Who Is Richer? Inside Their Combined ₹700+ Crore Fortune, Luxury Mansions and Car Collection

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s combined net worth in 2026 is truly staggering. Find out who is richer, and take a look inside their luxury mansions, expensive cars, and lavish lifestyle.

Published By: Published: April 11, 2026 10:45:56 IST
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Ranveer Singh’s Net Worth
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Deepika Padukone vs Ranveer Singh Net Worth 2026: Who Is Richer? Inside Their Combined ₹700+ Crore Fortune, Luxury Mansions and Car Collection

Ranveer Singh’s Net Worth

Ranveer Singh’s estimated net worth is approximately ₹400 crore. His income is fueled by blockbuster films, including major paychecks exceeding ₹50 crore, more than 30 premium brand endorsements, and high-value investments in luxury properties. His energetic brand image keeps him among India’s top-paid male stars.

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Deepika Padukone’s Net Worth
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Deepika Padukone’s Net Worth

Deepika Padukone’s estimated net worth is around ₹500 crore. She earns through film fees ranging from ₹15 to ₹30 crore per movie, global endorsements with brands like Louis Vuitton and Adidas, and her skincare brand. Her international recognition and strong business portfolio make her the richer partner in the couple.

Combined Net Worth in 2026
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Combined Net Worth in 2026

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are among Bollywood’s richest celebrity couples, with a combined estimated net worth of over ₹900 crore in 2026. Their fortune comes from blockbuster films, luxury brand endorsements, business ventures, and premium real estate investments, making them one of India’s most powerful entertainment couples.

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Who Is Richer, Deepika or Ranveer?
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Who Is Richer, Deepika or Ranveer?

Deepika Padukone is wealthier than Ranveer Singh in 2026, with an estimated net worth of around ₹500 crore, while Ranveer Singh’s net worth is estimated between ₹245 crore and ₹300 crore.

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The Wealthy Duo of Bollywood
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The Wealthy Duo of Bollywood

They own multiple luxury properties including a ₹119 crores Bandra quadruplex and a ₹40 crores Worli apartment which show their interest in premium real estate.

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