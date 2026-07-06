Home>

Photos»

Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj Movie: When and Where to Watch on OTT, Cast, Story, Real Story of Jaswant Singh Khalra

Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj Movie: When and Where to Watch on OTT, Cast, Story, Real Story of Jaswant Singh Khalra

Diljit Dosanjh’s movie Satluj has been suffering for a long time after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) reportedly asked for 127 cuts, according to the filmmaker. And this time, the movie was released on the OTT platform ZEE5 with no cuts and with a new title. A nearly three-year certification battle, 3 title changes and still Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj is facing struggles. The movie has been released on Zee5, taken down within just 24 hours, and now banned in India until further notice.

1/ 5 When and Where to Watch Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj Movie. Photo: X Where to Watch Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj? Diljit Dosanjh’s movie Satluj was released on the OTT platform Zee5, but the movie was removed from the OTT platform. Though the movie has not been removed abroad, as it is available in Canada, USA, and other states.

2/ 5 Satluj Cast Satluj cast members are Jaswant Singh, Arjun Rampal, Samudra Singh, Geetika Vidya Okhlyan, and Paramjit Kaur.

5/ 5 Who Was Jaswant Singh Khalra? Jaswant Singh Khalra was born in 1952 in Khalra village in Amritsar district. He worked as a bank employee in the 1980s before turning into a human rights activist. He soon became one of the heard voice of Punjab who is known for exposing cases of alleged illegal killings and secret cremations during the militancy years in the state.

Diljit Dosanjh’s movie Satluj has been suffering for a long time after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) reportedly asked for 127 cuts, according to the filmmaker. And this time, the movie was released on the OTT platform ZEE5 with no cuts and with a new title. A nearly three-year certification battle, 3 title changes and still Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj is facing struggles. The movie has been released on Zee5, taken down within just 24 hours, and now banned in India until further notice.