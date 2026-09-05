Disha Patani’s 7 Hottest Looks: From Sizzling Sarees To Bold Cut-Out Gowns

Disha Patani has built a fashion identity that is almost impossible to miss. Whether she is stepping out in an intricately embellished saree, experimenting with dramatic cut-outs or keeping things simple in a little black dress, the actress rarely plays it safe with glamour.

Her Instagram and red-carpet appearances regularly become talking points among fans, with Disha moving comfortably between traditional silhouettes and bold contemporary fits.

From a heavily jewelled ivory saree to shimmering gowns and statement minis, here are seven of Disha Patani’s hottest and most glamorous looks that deserve another look.