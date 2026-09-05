Disha Patani’s 7 Hottest Looks: From Sizzling Sarees To Bold Cut-Out Gowns
Disha Patani has built a fashion identity that is almost impossible to miss. Whether she is stepping out in an intricately embellished saree, experimenting with dramatic cut-outs or keeping things simple in a little black dress, the actress rarely plays it safe with glamour.
Her Instagram and red-carpet appearances regularly become talking points among fans, with Disha moving comfortably between traditional silhouettes and bold contemporary fits.
From a heavily jewelled ivory saree to shimmering gowns and statement minis, here are seven of Disha Patani’s hottest and most glamorous looks that deserve another look.
Disha Patani Turns Up The Desi Glam In A Jewelled Ivory Saree
Disha gave traditional dressing a high-fashion update in this ivory pre-draped saree by Monisha Jaising. The real showstopper was its heavily embellished blouse, created with thousands of ruby, jade and Kundan elements along with crystals.
Silver And Shimmer Take Centre Stage
If there is one thing Disha knows how to wear, it is shimmer. She slipped into a custom Falguni Shane Peacock gown covered in crystals, sequins and micro-beadwork. The silver creation featured a sharply defined waist cut-out and a dramatic open back, creating a liquid-metal effect under the lights.
With minimal jewellery and her hair pulled back, Disha let the high-shine gown do all the talking.
Disha Makes A Statement In Hot Pink
Disha brought serious colour to the red carpet with this vibrant hot-pink number. The outfit combined a bralette-inspired bodice with strategic cut-outs, a thigh-high slit and a long flowing train. Instead of letting the dramatic silhouette overwhelm the look, she kept her accessories limited and wore her hair in loose waves.
The Little Black Dress Gets The Disha Patani Treatment
Disha proved that with this figure-hugging black mini dress, pairing a plunging neckline with a clean, monochrome aesthetic. Long straight hair and barely-there accessories kept the focus firmly on the silhouette.
Disha Patani Goes Wild With Metallic Animal Print
This is probably the most playful outfit of the seven. Disha paired a shimmering silver-and-black animal-print halter corset with a black satin mini skirt, adding stacked metallic bangles to complete the look. The mix of animal print, metallic texture and an otherwise minimal colour palette gives the outfit a distinctive party-ready edge.
Black Corset Glam For A Night Out
For another take on black, Disha opted for a more dramatic evening silhouette. The actress wore a black corset gown set featuring sheer detailing through the bodice and a fitted floor-length bottom. Compared with her mini-dress look, this one goes in a more formal direction while retaining the corset styling that frequently appears in Disha's wardrobe.
Disha Patani Stuns In A Lime-Green Cut-Out Gown
Disha Patani turns up the glamour in a shimmering lime-green gown featuring daring waist cut-outs and a thigh-high slit, keeping the look sleek with soft waves and minimal accessories.